Arts & Culture PHOTOS: 2024 Round-Up Mini Parade Published 2 hours ago on June 28, 2024 By Skyler Beltran Related Topics: Don't Miss PHOTOS: 2024 Lehi Round-Up Stock Parade Continue Reading Advertisement You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.