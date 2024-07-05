Wasatch Show Bank to perform at Arts in the Park Sunday

The Lehi Arts in the Park concert series will feature the Wasatch Show Band on Sunday, July 7 at 7 p.m. at Wines Park. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs or a blanket to secure a good spot.

Wasatch Show Band is a 24-piece big band headed by John Miller. The group performs Jazz, Motown and popular songs from today and years past. They perform at local events, festivals and private parties. This fall the Wasatch Show Band will be hosting the 6th annual Big Band Dance night in Utah County. With soulful horns, tight vocals and driving rhythms, the Wasatch Show Band is sure to entertain.

Check out their upcoming events at https://wasatchshowband.com/.