Lehi High lockdown lifted after threat

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Lehi Police Department has announced that Lehi High School has returned to normal operation after a threat was received Tuesday morning.

The Lehi Police Department released the following statement during the threat:

“We received reports of a possible threat of violence at Lehi High School. Officers are at the school and conducting a sweep of the school to verify that the individual involved in the threats is not at the school.

That sweep should be completed soon and the school will be opened back up to continue regular classes. Our paramount concern is the safety of the students, faculty, and visitors to the school.

Should there be any further developments regarding the threats we will address them and keep the public advised. Students arriving at the school are being directed to the Counseling Office until the sweep is complete.”

