Lehi Temple site announced

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the Lehi Temple site.

Plans for the Lehi Temple call for a multi-story structure of approximately 85,000 square feet to be built on a 22.48-acre site northwest of the intersection of 3950 North and North Center Street in Lehi. A meetinghouse is to be built on the site as well.

When finished in the northern area of Lehi, the temple will be the northernmost of the eight current temples in Utah County. The other seven are the Saratoga Springs, Mount Timpanogos, Lindon, Orem, Provo Rock Canyon, Provo City Center and Payson temples.

Utah is home to nearly 2.3 million Latter-day Saints in more than 5,400 congregations. The state has 30 total temples — dedicated and operating, under construction, under renovation or announced and in planning.