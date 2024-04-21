Falcon girls lacrosse starts strong

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team won their first four games and have since split in Region 3 play 2-2, with both losses coming intight contests.

March 13: Skyridge 6, Brighton 5

The Falcons opened at home and managed to edge the Bengals in a thriller. Senior midfielder Aubree Cox and sophomore attacker Tessa Jamison found the net twice each, while seniors Kyli Haws (M) and Kacee Kelley (A) provided the other two goals.

Jamison also had seven ground balls and caused two turnovers. Junior defender Lily Withers got three ground balls and senior defender Chloe Hammond got two and caused two turnovers. Kelley and senior attacker Tiger Parkin got three draw controls each.

Senior goalkeepers Eliza White and Grace Brimhall shared time in the net and notched two saves and four saves, respectively.

March 15: Skyridge 16, Cedar Valley 5

The Falcons opened up offensively against the Aviators, led by Kelley with four goals and two assists and Jamison with four goals and one assist. Haws scored three times and Parkin twice, with the other goals coming from sophomore attacker Cumorah Peters, Hammond and senior attacker Hadley Orcutt.

Jamison had another strong defensive game with five ground balls and three caused turnovers. Parkin scooped up five ground balls and White got three. Haws had seven draw controls. White had three saves and Brimhall five as they each manned the net for a half.

March 20: Skyridge 17, Springville 4

The Falcons overwhelmed the Red Devils on the road. Haws had an outstanding all-around game with five goals, one assist, five ground balls, two caused turnovers and five draw controls. Kelley added two goals, three assists, three turnovers caused and five draw controls.

Jamison scored three times while Parkin and Peters notched two goals apiece. Brimhall collected five ground balls and Jamison and Hammond got four each. In their one-period turns, White had five saves and Brimhall three.

March 21: Skyridge 20, Spanish Fork 4

The Falcons jumped ahead quickly at home against the Dons, finding the net 12 times in the first half and going on to the overwhelming victory. Haws went on another tear with six goals, one assist, five ground balls, seven caused turnovers and seven draw controls.

Jamison scored five times, Parkin three with three draw controls, and Kelley had two goals and two assists along with three ground balls and three draw controls. Senior attacker Whitney Walker, Cox and Orcutt had one goal and one assist apiece.

Hammond and Brimhall nabbed three ground balls each. White and Brimhall split time between the pipes and Brimhall had four saves.

March 26: Lone Peak 12, Skyridge 10

The Falcons fell just short against the Knights on the road. Jamison found the target three times with one give while Orcutt tallied three goals with six ground balls. Parkin and Kelley had one goal and one assist each.

Haws got two ground balls and caused four turnovers. Cox had three ground balls and two turnovers caused and senior attacker Ellie Wood got three ground balls. White and Brimhall had six saves apiece.

March 28: Skyridge 22, American Fork 2

Eleven Falcons scored and six made assists in this offensive outburst on the road. Haws paced the effort with three goals, one assist, four ground balls, seven caused turnovers and five draw controls.

Jamison scored five times, Kelley had three goals and an assist with four ground balls plus three caused turnovers and freshmandefender Siena Heiner added two goals and one assist.

Wood had one goal and two assists, junior defender Gabby Hessing and Walker scored twice each and Hammond had two assists. White had two saves and Brimhall four.

April 9: Skyridge 10, Lehi 9

April 11: Pleasant Grove 11, Skyridge 10 (OT)

