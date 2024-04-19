Lewis steps down as Lehi hoops coach; Will remain as full-time Athletic Director

The Lehi High School administration announced on Friday (April 19) that Quincy Lewis has resigned as head boys basketball coach and will become the school’s full-time Athletic Director. He has served in that capacity on a part-time basis since coming to LHS four years ago.

Lewis said that family considerations were the primary reasons for him to make this move now. He has daughters in high school and junior high who are also athletes, but he’s been unable to be present for most of their events because of his responsibilities to the Lehi program.

In addition, he wants to be available to watch son Cooper play when he begins his college career. The Lehi senior was named Utah’s Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Utah Player of the Year after leading the Pioneers to the 6A state championship this season.

His recruitment heated up as soon as the season ended. He’s currently considering multiple Division I offers, most notably from Coach Randy Bennett at St. Mary’s College in California, a perennial national top-20 power and the reigning champions of the West Coast Conference.

Cooper is still receiving calls from other schools and has several recruiting trips scheduled in the next few weeks, including to St. Mary’s. He expects to make a decision by early June.

“I appreciate our community support, most impressively evidenced by our overwhelming crowd support at the state championship tournament,” Lewis said. “It has been a great four years being able to win a couple of state titles and coach great players and kids.

“Thank you, Lehi, for embracing me and allowing me to work with your sons,” he said. “The future is bright for Lehi basketball.

“I’m confident that we can find an excellent coach to continue the school’s tradition of great basketball,” he added. “I’m looking forward to remaining a member of the Pioneercommunity and helping to advance the interests of all our athletes and sports programs going forward.”

In his 16 seasons as a high school coach, Lewis skippered teams to nine state championships, the most for a single coach in Utah history. His teams also won 12 region titles and earned an overall record of 318-76, an 81-percent success rate. His teams were a combined 43-6 (88%) in state tournament games.

In 2013, Lewis led Lone Peak to the MaxPreps national championship and was also named the Naismith and MaxPreps National Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Naismith High School Hall of Fame in conjunction with his coaching honor from that organization.

His teams included 44 All-State players and 30 who accepted college scholarships. Cooper earned the seventh Mr. Basketball honor for players from his programs. Three of his alumni have played in the NBA.

He also has 12 years of experience at the college level, most recently at BYU (2015-19) and Southern Utah, Utah Valley and BYU-Hawaii before that.

He prepped at Timpview High School, where he won state titles in 1988 and 1989 and was the State MVP in the latter year. He started his collegiate career at Dixie State College and went on to Wagner College in New York, where he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.