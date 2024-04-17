Pioneer girls lacrosse earns mixed results

The Lehi girls lacrosse team has posted a 3-5 overall record to start the season, including a 2-2 mark in Region 3 play coming into this week.

March 12: West Jordan 17, Lehi 3

The Pioneers struggled in their opening game against the Jaguars on the road. Senior Camree Kenison scored two goals and senior Mia Rich added one for Lehi. Sophomore HannahJorgensen tallied three draw controls. Sophomore Kate Prettyman and junior Charity Whitehead split time between the pipes.

March 14: Corner Canyon 14, Lehi 9

At Draper, the Pioneers were able to generate more offense, led by Kenison with five goals and one assist. She also had two ground balls and 5-of-7 (71%) draw controls. Senior Hannah Lindsay scored twice while senior Alexis Atkin and sophomore Ashlynn Atkin each added one more.

Senior Mia Richards collected two ground balls and caused two turnovers. Prettyman went the distance in goal and notched six saves.

March 19: Lehi 18, Spanish Fork 8

In the home opener, the Pioneers started hot and earned a 12-3 margin in the first half. The teams played fairly evenly after the break, but the early advantage held up for Lehi.

Kenison had five goals on seven attempts (71%) and also madetwo assists. Lindsay scored three times and Rich had one goal and two assists. Senior Brinley Buhler and freshman Tilly Poulton each scored twice.

Senior Brooklyn Lindsay tallied three ground balls and caused two turnovers while Hannah Lindsay got three ground balls and caused one turnover. Jorgensen captured five draw controls and Prettyman made six saves.

March 22: Bear River 16, Lehi 5

Against the Bears, Kenison had three goals and two assists with four draw controls while Jorgensen scored twice with one assist. Hannah Lindsay scooped up three ground balls and caused four turnovers.

Junior Alee Atkin got two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Prettyman and Whitehead split time in the net and each made four saves.

March 26: Lehi 13, Westlake 11

In their first-ever Region 3 game, the Pioneers prevailed in a tight contest at home. Kenison and Hannah Lindsay found the target three times each. Senior Jayda Harris scored twice with one assist and Ashlynn Atkin had two goals.

Senior Kahale Loo gathered four ground balls and caused four turnovers. Richards added four ground balls and two caused turnovers while Buhler caused four turnovers and picked up two ground balls. Hannah Lindsay and Jorgensen tallied five draw controls apiece and Prettyman had six saves.

March 28: Lone Peak 7, Lehi 6

The Pioneers fell to the Knights in a thriller on the road. Hannah Lindsay and Buhler made two goals each, with Ashlynn Atkin and Kenison providing the other two.

Brooklyn Lindsay, Hannah Lindsay and Richard got two ground balls and caused one turnover each. Prettyman made 11 saves of 13 attempts (85%) in 36 minutes, while Whitehead had three saves.

April 9: Skyridge 10, Lehi 9

In a tense contest on the road, the Pioneers fell just short against the Falcons. Kenison led the way for the visitors with three goals and one assist, while Alexis Atkin scored three times with 5-of-7 (71%) draw controls.

Ashlynn Atkin had two goals, two ground balls and one caused turnover, Buhler made two assists and Hannah Lindsay had one goal and one give.

Sophomore Mylie Larsen collected three ground balls and caused two turnovers. Prettyman had four saves and Whitehead three as they each took a half in the net.

April 11: Lehi 20, American Fork 5

The Pioneers bounced back with a big win at home over the Cavemen. Kenison tallied five goals, two assists and six draw controls in the effort. Ashlynn Atkin scored four times and Hannah Lindsay, Rich, Jorgensen and freshman Kylie Johnson each contributed two goals.

Hannah Lindsay and Buhler had two ground balls and one caused turnover each. Alexis Atkin and freshman Kylie Johnson managed three draw controls apiece. Prettyman had two saves and Whitehead five.