Lehi baseball goes 5-4 in pre-league play

The Lehi High School baseball team has split their pre-league contests and had a 5-4 record coming into this week, when they were scheduled to get Region 3 play started with the three-game series against No. 2 American Fork (6-4).

Mar. 8-9: Lehi goes 2-2 in Kona Ice Classic

The Pioneers got their spring campaign started with a southern road swing, playing in a tournament at Snow Canyon High School. They won their first two games but then lost a pair to the host school as follows.

Lehi beat Syracuse 9-3 in the first contest. Senior leftie CalebCrutchfield got the win, but senior Trey Pavelka also pitched in the contest. Junior Boston Drakulich led the offense with three RBI while junior outfielders Gavin Yates and Kowen Walker drove in two runs apiece.

The Pioneers topped Canyon View 3-2 with Walker getting the start and the win. Junior Brandon Manookin singled and doubled, drove in a run and scored one.

In the third game, a taut defensive contest was scoreless but for two batting turns as Lehi plated all of their runs in the top of the third and the Warriors got all of theirs in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-3 win. Senior Landyn Fullmer took the loss. Junior shortstop Mays Madsen went 4-for-4 and scored once.

Snow Canyon won their second game as well 10-4. Sophomore Taygen Stephensen tallied the loss while Walker doubled and had two RBI.

Mar. 15: Juan Diego 11, Lehi 4

The Soaring Eagle plated all of their runs in the first three innings. Fullmer took the loss but senior pitcher Carson Colledge struck out five and gave up no walks or runs in 4 2/3 innings of relief for the Pioneers.

Drakulich had a great game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. Junior third baseman Cooper Williams, sophomore Dawson Brown, Manookin and Walker each drove in a run for Lehi.

Mar. 23: Lehi 12, Ridgeline 1

The Pioneers got the bats going early against the Riverhawks, scoring four runs in the top of the first for all they would need. Crutchfield gave up one run in the bottom half but no more after that in six innings of work. Stephensen finished the game on the bump.

Junior Kade Bailey and Manookin each had two hits including a home run plus two RBI. Madsen singled and doubled for an RBI and scored three times while senior first baseman Tanner Heaps had two hits with a double, two RBI and a run.

Williams also had two hits with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Walker scored twice as well.

Mar. 28: Lehi 18, Bingham 11

The Pioneers prevailed in a wild game featuring a combined 24 hits and 10 errors. Fullmer got the win with Pavelka and Colledge throwing in relief.

Cooper Williams doubled and homered to drive in five runs and he also scored three times. Madsen had three hits including a pair of doubles, three RBI and three runs scored.

Manookin tallied a double and a home run while Brown singled twice, drove two across and scored once. Drakulich hit two singles with one RBI and three runs scored while junior infielder Ozzie Williams also scored three times. Yates and junior infielder TJ Peterson crossed the plate twice each.

Apr. 3: Orem 5, Lehi 4

On the road, the Pioneers spotted the Tigers five runs in the first two innings but held them scoreless after that. Lehi plated four runs in the top of the fourth but fell just shy in the comebackeffort.

Crutchfield took the loss with five strikeouts and two walks. In three relief innings, Colledge struck out four with one hit and one walk.

On the other side of the plate, Madsen singled twice and scored once while Yates had two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Cooper Williams and Brown drove in the other runs.