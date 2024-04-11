Falcon baseball starts 6-3

The Skyridge baseball team has garnered the best record in non-league games coming into this week as ultra-competitive Region 3 play was set to begin. The Falcons drew Lone Peak first.

March 18: Spanish Fork 2, Skyridge 1

In the season opener, the Falcons outhit the Dons 7-3 but only plated one run in the top of the third inning. Spanish Fork scored twice in the bottom of the first and that was enough for the victory in a tight defensive game.

Junior Mack Fowers took the loss but posted six strikeouts. Seniors Crew Savage and Isaac Johanson each doubled in the contest and Johanson drove in the only run.

March 22-23: Skyridge goes 3-1 in tourney

At Snow Canyon, the Falcons fell just short in the first game of the Buck’s Ace Invitational but went on to win the next three games as follows.

Against Salem Hills, a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning drew Skyridge within a run but the Skyhawks held on to win 8-7. Junior Hank Grover fanned five in the loss. Sophomore Miles Robinson tripled and junior Jaxon Salcido doubled, driving in two runs each.

The Falcons made 12 hits and got three runs in the third and two in the fourth to top Woods Cross 5-3.

Against Moapa Valley (Overton NV), Skyridge opened big with six runs in the top of the first and went on to a 16-3 victory in five innings. They had 10 hits but also capitalized on seven errors by the Pirates.

The final game was a rematch with Salem Hills, but this time the Falcons prevailed 12-6. Fowers collected the win with five strikeouts. The team had 12 hits, led by Johanson with a double, home run and five RBI.

March 27: Bingham 10, Skyridge 5

Back at home, the Falcons held the Miners scoreless for three innings and had a 4-1 advantage heading into the top of the fifth but gave up five runs then and four in the sixth as Bingham went on to the win.

Sophomore Rip Roberts took the loss on the bump. Isaac Johanson had a double and an RBI, while junior Max Johanson, senior Kamden Stafford and senior Ike Pickle each sent a runner across.

Apr. 2: Skyridge 5, Layton 3

On the road, the Falcons plated four runs in the top of the fourth and got one more in the sixth while holding their hosts scoreless until the bottom of the seventh frame. Fowers picked up the win. Savage, Roberts, Pickle and Isaac Johanson each tallied an RBIand the team had eight hits.

Apr. 3: Skyridge 13, Mountain View 3

In a spring break double-header at home, Pickle notched a victory over the Bruins on the mound. The Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the first then added five in the third, one in the fourth and six in the fifth to end the game early.

The team made 12 hits led by Isaac Johanson with a double, triple and RBI. Savage and Robinson each also doubled, and they joined Roberts and junior Mckoy Morris in driving in a pair of runs apiece. Stafford also had an RBI.

Apr. 3: Skyridge 5, Ridgeline 1

The Riverhawks took the first lead with a run in the top of the second inning, but the Falcons responded with two in the bottom half and added one more run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to get the victory.

Isaac Johanson had five strikeouts as the game-winner and also stroked a double. He, Savage and Morris each had an RBI in the contest.