Falcon boys soccer opens 2-4

The Skyridge boys soccer team went 1-3 in their pre-region matches and split their first two Region 3 games as the spring season got underway.

Mar. 7: Dixie 2, Skyridge 1

The Falcons got the initial lead in their opening contest when senior forward Joshus Guymon converted on a penalty kick awarded in the 18th minute.

However, the Flyers knotted the score five minutes later and netted the eventual game-winner 14 minutes into the second period. Junior goalkeeper Troy Chamberlain had four saves in the contest. Senior defender Lincoln Krueger had a strong defensive game.

Mar. 8: Skyridge 3, Corner Canyon 1

The Falcons took a quick early lead and never trailed against the Chargers. Guymon found the target in just the third minute and sophomore forward Christian Poll added another score 19 minutes later to make it 2-0.

Corner Canyon was able to cut the margin in half in the 36thminute, but they never broke through again. Senior forward Cannon Thorn added an insurance goal in the 56th minute to help secure the win. Senior midfielder Mason Rollins had a pair of assists and a good overall outing in the effort.

Chamberlain minded the net for most of the match and had one save. Junior Tiger O’Bryant finished out the game between the pipes and tallied two saves.

Mar. 9: Wasatch 2, Skyridge 2 (SO 4-5)

In their third game in three days, the Falcons played a back-and forth thriller with the Wasps and ended up falling one kick short as they lost to Wasatch in a shootout 5-4 after battling through a pair of scoreless extra periods.

Skyidge got the first advantage when senior midfielder Cameron Russell hit the net just six minutes into the match. The Wasps kicked in an equalizer 14 minutes later and it remained 1-1 to the break.

The Falcons moved back out in front late in the clock when senior midfielder Gavin Christenson scored in the 71st minute, but Wasatch was able to squeak one past Chamberlain with one minute remaining to force the extra time. Chamberlain had eight saves in the contest. Krueger played well on defense.

Mar. 15: Farmington 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons gave up one goal in the first half and two after the break without being able to find the net themselves to fall to the Phoenix on the road.

Mar. 27: American Fork 9, Skyridge 1

The No. 1 Cavemen scored early and often on their own pitch to blitz the Falcons in the Region 3 opener. They scored six times in the first period and added three more goals after the break.

Christenson provided the lone tally for Skyridge in the 18thminute. Senior defender Cannon Hadley made a good effort on the other side of the ball.

Mar. 29: Skyridge 2, Lehi 0

The Falcons got the only goal they would need from freshman forward Brock Alleman in the 30th minute to break a scoreless deadlock. Christenson was credited with a Pioneer own-goal in the 70th minute. Chamberlain notched the shutout.