LHS spikers learning as they go

The Lehi boys volleyball team has opened with a 2-8 record. Despite the losses, they have been competitive in many games and are showing good progress in their first sanctioned season.

Mar. 9: Tournament results 2-2

In the Maple Mountain Invitational, the Pioneers earned split results during a long day, topping Logan and Timpanogos but falling to Corner Canyon and Maple Mountain.

The Chargers earned a comfortable victory 25-17, 25-22, 15-6. Lehi claimed a hard-fought win over the Timberwolves 25-17, 25-23, 16-14 and then played a marathon to overcome the Grizzlies 25-22, 14-25, 15-11, 14-16, 15-11. The host school then won 25-18, 28-26, 25-17.

Mar. 12: Riverton 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers dropped the first set 20-25 but rebounded for a 25-23 win in the second game. The Silverwolves went on to win the final two sets 25-19, 25-19 to close out the match.

Freshman outside hitter Ashton Shewell pounded 22 kills with seven digs and 18 serve-receives. Junior libero Santiago Hernandez made 15 digs and 11 serve-receives, freshman setter Ty Reynolds tallied 33 assists and senior outside hitter Parker Asay had 37 serve-receives.

Mar. 14: Maple Mountain 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers gave another good effort on the road, but the Golden Eagles prevailed 25-16, 25-19, 25-23. Shewell had 10 kills, two aces, nine digs and 31 serve-receives in the loss. Reynolds had 19 assists and Asay made 15 serve-receives.

Mar. 19: Provo 3, Lehi 0

The Bulldogs won in straight sets at Lehi 25-22, 25-20, 25-16. Shewell led the attack with 15 kills plus two aces and also had two solo blocks and eight digs.

Reynolds tallied four solo blocks and two block-assists while senior middle blocker Noah Tauai made four solo blocks. Hernandez got 12 digs and Reynolds had 19 assists.

Mar. 21: Layton Christian 3, Lehi 0

The Eagles topped the Pioneers 25-14, 25-15, 25-15. Shewell had 15 kills and 28 serve-receives while Reynolds had four solo blocks and 22 assists.

Hernandez had eight digs and 12 serve-receives and Asay tallied 18 serve-receives. Junior middle blocker Taite Stewart added five kills and two solo blocks.

Mar. 26: Herriman 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers worked hard against the Mustangs in an exciting match but Herriman came out the victor 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-13. Shewell filled up the stat sheet with 19 kills, 19 digs and 46 serve-receives.

Junior opposite and middle blocker Dylan Avery ranks second on the team in kills and had four in this match along with four solo blocks. Reynolds contributed 12 digs and 30 assists while Hernandez also made 12 digs with 13 serve-receives and Asay had 18 serve-receives.

Mar. 28: Westlake 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers competed very well in their Region 3 opener against the Thunder at home, with two sets going to extra points. Westlake won the first two games 26-24, 25-21, but Lehi rallied to triumph in the third set 26-24 before bowing out to the Thunder 25-14.

Shewell had another monster match with 30 kills, 16 digs and 41 serve-receives. Asay added eight kills, seven digs and 16 serve-receives while Reynolds had four kills, six digs and 43 assists. Hernandez tallied 13 digs and 19 serve-receives.