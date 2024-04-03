Falcon boys lacrosse off to a hot start

with a 6-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in Class 6A as they have powered through the pre-region schedule.

Mar. 8: Skyridge 19, Provo 0

The Falcons got goals from nine different players as they overwhelmed the Bulldogs at home in the season opener. Sophomore Dylan Forsgren led the way with four goals and one assist, while senior Dawson Yates had three goals plus one give and senior Isaac Battista scored three times.

Sophomore Cabell Buechner added a goal and three assists plus 10 ground balls and three takeaways. Sophomore Griffin Skarda collected eight ground balls. Junior Jaxton Hansen made three saves in three quarters of work, and sophomore Spencer Boyd had one save as he finished out the contest.

Mar. 11: Skyridge 20, San Diego (CA) 0

The Falcons once again used a broad attack and solid defense to blank an opponent, this time on the road. Sophomore Carson Butterfield, senior Jace Anderson, senior Issac Battista and junior Tevan Ward each provided three goals and one assist in the big victory.

Yates, Buechner and Forsgren had two goals and one give apiece, while Skarda tallied six and Buechner five ground balls. Skarda won 12-of-14 (86%) faceoffs and Hansen got the shutout with five saves between the pipes.

Mar. 13: Skyridge 15, West Hills (Santee CA) 1

Advertisement

Yates had a great outing against the second California opponent, notching four goals plus three assists and collecting six ground balls for the day.

Battista had three scores and one give while Anderson and Buechner added two goals and two assists apiece. Skarda nabbed seven ground balls and won 13-of-14 (93%) faceoffs as Hansen picked up another win in the net with seven saves.

March 19: Skyridge 19, Salem Hills 6

Back at home, Yates found the target six times with one give and scooped up five ground balls as Hansen picked up another victory with nine saves. Forsgren scored four times with one assist while Buechner added three goals and two assists plus seven ground balls and three takeaways in the effort.

Anderson scored twice and made two gives with seven ground balls. Senior Gunner Hessing collected five ground balls and three takeaways and Skarda had five ground balls as well and won 12-of-16 (75%) of his faceoffs.

March 22: Juan Diego 11, Skyridge 10

The Falcons suffered their only loss of the season to date in an exciting home contest. Hansen had 13 saves in the loss.Buechner gave an outstanding effort with two goals, one assist, 11 ground balls and three takeaways plus claiming 12-of-16 (75%) faceoffs.

Yates scored four times and Butterfield twice. Senior Harold Knuteson tallied four ground balls and five takeaways while sophomore Luke Forsyth had three of each.

Advertisement

March 26: Skyridge 17, Woods Cross 7

Statistical information was unavailable.

March 29: Skyridge 17, Cedar Valley 7

Statistical information was unavailable.