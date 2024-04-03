All-City Boys Basketball: Winter 2023-2024

Most Valuable Player

Cooper Lewis (Sr. Lehi): Led the state in scoring with 27.4 points per game. In Utah high school basketball history, his season total of 110 triples moves him to third place overall and his season point total of 739 ranks 10th all-time. Also led his team in assists at 4.0 per game and steals at 2.0 per game. Was second on the team with 4.4 rebounds per game and 11 blocksplus converted 84.8 percent of 145 awarded foul shots. Would do whatever it took on both sides of the ball to help lift his team to victory.

Most Inspirational Player

Ethan Gagon (Sr. Skyridge): “He was one of the last players on the bench his sophomore year and worked his tail off to be a starter and a consistent presence for us this year,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “He is a lockdown defender who guarded the opposing team’s best player and would consistently hold them below their average. He was good on the boards and played the game tough and hard-nosed,” the coach added. The forward averaged 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest, earned Academic All-State.

Forwards

Jordan Kohler (Jr. Skyridge): Averaged 17.8 points, 9.1rebounds and 2.3 assists per game; hit 21 from distance. Made huge strides in the past year; hard worker with a great motor.

Grayson Brousseau (Sr. Lehi): Versatile team lynchpin played big; averaged 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game; also led team in free-throw efficiency at 87.5 percent.

Gabe Cowan (Sr. Lehi): Averaged 7.8 points and 5.9 reboundsper contest; also 45 steals and 12 blocks. Could jump out of the gym, led the team in dunks and was a dogged defender.

Guards

Easton Hawkins (Jr. Lehi): Averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 reboundsand 2.2 assists per contest; 46 treys. Often had tough defensive assignments in addition to his critical offensive roles.

Dane Housley (Sr. Skyridge): Team floor leader averaged 10.3points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game; had nine blocks.Good defender, solid scorer and great distributor of the ball.