All-City Honors – Girls Lacrosse: Spring 2024

GIRLS LACROSSE

Most Valuable Player

15 Kyli Haws (Sr. Skyridge): Controlling midfielder snagged 91 ground balls and caused 44 turnovers. Also contributed 35 goals, 10 assists and 60 draw controls. “She was the heart and soul of our team this year,” said Coach Michelle Buechner. “She led every team cheer, hyped teammates up individually and collectively, made suggestions for in-game adjustments, invited the team over for team meals, and didn’t miss a single day of practice. After not making varsity her first two years of high school, she doubled her efforts and led the varsity team for the next two years, earning a spot on the Westminster lacrosse team this fall.”

Most Inspirational Player

Whitney Walker (Sr. Skyridge): “She made the varsity team for the first time this year and did not get the playing time she wanted,” Buechner said. “However, she showed up, day after day, practice after practice, encouraging her teammates and creating the kind of team culture that made everyone want to come to practice each day. She asked regularly what she could do to improve and immediately tried to do what the coaches said. She was going all out, as usual, right before the playoffs and sprained her ankle which kept her out, but she was still there cheering on her teammates from her crutches.”

Attackers

Kacee Kelley (Sr. Skyridge): Scored 38 times, made 16 assists, claimed 55 ground balls and 49 draw controls.

Tessa Jamison (So. Skyridge): Top scorer in Region 3 with 65 goals, unstoppable when she got a lane to the net.

Brinley Buhler (Sr. Lehi): Balanced performer had 19 goals, 12 assists, 11 ground balls and 10 caused turnovers.

Midfielders

Hannah Lindsay (Sr. Lehi): Versatile player posted 21 goals, 27ground balls, 10 caused turnovers and won 27 draws.

Hannah Jorgensen (So. Lehi): Tallied 16 goals, got 24 ground balls and 37 draw controls for the Pioneers.

Chloe Hammond (Sr. Skyridge): Defender moved to midfield after injuries to others; 9 goals, 35 ground balls, 11 caused turnovers.

Defenders

Lily Withers (Jr. Skyridge): “She took every tough assignment when it came to matchups. Her speed, communication, and game IQ are unmatched among region defenders,” Buechner said.

Mia Richards (Sr. Lehi): She collected 29 ground balls and caused 15 turnovers, made 11 draw controls as well.

All-Around Athlete

Camree Kenison (Sr. Lehi): Versatile top contributor for the Pioneers tallied 49 goals and 13 assists with 20 ground balls, sixcaused turnovers and 56 draw controls.

Goaltender

Eliza White (Sr. Skyridge): Made 77 saves (52%) sharing equal time in the net. Lefty goalie committed to Ottawa University (KS) this fall.