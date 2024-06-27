The Lehi Free Press is recognizing the following Lehi-area athletes with the fourth annual All-City awards for the spring 2024 season.

This program is designed to honor the best of our local high school competitors. The selections were made based on nominations from coaches, available statistical information and the results earned by each athlete in state-level competition. Final decisions were made by the newspaper staff.

In this article, we honor competitors from the track, boys tennis and girls golf teams. In subsequent weeks, we’ll present our All-City honors for athletes from the other spring sports.

Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Spring 2024

GIRLS TRACK

Most Valuable Performer

Kate Glazier (Sr. Lehi): Led the Pioneers by winning the long jump gold medal with a personal record mark of 17-feet, 7.5 inches, bettering her previous best by an impressive 10 inches. This is Lehi’s first gold medal in a track event at the 6A level. She also scored points for the team by finishing fourth in the 300m hurdles event and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Honorable Mention

Skyridge relay squad: State sixth place in the 4×200 pluseighth in the 4×100 with Abigail Dotson (So., also seventh in the girls high jump), Eva Lewis (Fr.), Kynlee Forbes (Fr.) and Portia Hugh (Jr.).

Liesel Ford (Sr. Lehi): State eighth place in the pole vault.

BOYS TRACK

Most Valuable Performer

Jensen Somerville (Sr. Lehi): Earned state fourth place in the shot put and sixth place in the discus.

Honorable Mention

Whit Slack (Sr. Skyridge): State bronze in the javelin.

Joshua Keel (Jr. Lehi): State fourth place in the long jump.

Benton Goodwin (Sr. Skyridge): State fifth place in the long jump.

Toby Mealer (Jr. Lehi): State fifth place in the shot put.

Edward Hutchings (So. Skyridge): State fifth place in the javelin.

Isaac Richards (Jr. Skyridge): State fifth in the pole vault.

Jack Burke (Sr. Skyridge): State sixth place in the javelin and long jump.

BOYS TENNIS

Most Valuable Performer

Calvin Armstrong (Jr. Skyridge): Falcon ace was the 6A gold medalist in the First Singles bracket, leading Skyridge to a third-place result in the team standings. Considered the best boys tennis player in the state this season.

Honorable Mention

Andrew Allen Sr. and Jaden Peck Jr. (Skyridge): Earned the No. 4 RPI ranking and advanced to the 6A state final in No. 1Doubles after eliminating the top-seeded team from Davis. They claimed the silver medal.

GIRLS GOLF

Most Valuable Performer

Tacee Hess (Jr. Lehi): Top local finisher medaled in eighth place at the 6A state tournament. She finished seventh in the final Region 3 medalist standings.

Honorable Mention

Addie Branham (Sr. Skyridge): Tied for 25th place at State, was eighth in Region 3 medalist race.

Lani Haws (Jr. Skyridge): Ended her season tied for 29th place at State.