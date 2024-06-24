School’s first 6A titles highlight Pioneer sports year

Athletes at Lehi High School accepted the challenge and competed well in 2023-24, the school’s first year in Class 6A with the assignment to tough Region 3 on top of that.

The Pioneers showed particularly well in the marquee boys sports, sharing the league title and winning the state championship in basketball, earning the gold trophy in baseball and finishing in the Final Four in football.

The girls swim team finished third at the state meet, and Lehi finished second in the region in football, girls basketball, softball and baseball. In addition, the Pioneers earned numerous individual medals in sports where those are awarded.

Following is a team-by-team look at this school year’s achievements.

FALL

Boys Golf

Region 3 finish: 5th

State 6A finish: 1R

Top performer: Toa Ofahengaue (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneers did not qualify as a team to advance to the second round of the 6A state tournament, but Ofahengaue competed as an individual. He finished in secondplace in the Region 3 medalist race and tied for 12th at the state event.

Girls tennis

State 6A finish: 12th

Top performer: Sadie DeSpain (So.)

Season highlight: The Pioneers earned their best state score since joining the larger-school ranks. DeSpain was seeded at No. 9 in the First Singles bracket and pulled off an upset victory to advance to the quarterfinals, where she fell to the top seed.

Cross Country

Region 3 finish: Boys 3rd, Girls 6th

State 6A finish: Boys 11th, Girls DNQ

Top male performer: Benson Quist (Sr.)

Top female performer: Remy McAdams (Fr.)

Season highlight: Several Pioneers earned medals at various events throughout the season. The top two Lehi finishers placed in the second quartile at the 6A state meet.

Girls Soccer

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: In the first round of the 6A state tournament, the No. 14 Pioneers defeated No. 19 Bingham to advance to the second round, but were then eliminated by No. 3 Copper Hills. The favorite regular-season victory was a thrilling shootout win over Skyridge.

Girls Volleyball

Region 3 finish: 5th

State 6A finish: 1R

Season highlight: The No. 17 Pioneers lost on the road at No. 16 Layton in the first round of the 6A state tournament. The best regular-season result was a 3-2 triumph over American Fork in Region 3 play.

Football

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: The Pioneers finished as the No. 3 seed in their inaugural season in Class 6A. They bounced No. 14 Riverton and No. 6 Davis to reach the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Corner Canyon.

WINTER

Drill

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: Semifinals

Season highlight: In the league meet, the Pionettes earned second place in the military category and third place in dance for third overall.

Competitive Cheer

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: 4th All-Girl Division

Season highlight: The Pioneers earned third place in the show, cheer and dance categories at the league competition and so came in third overall. They had no deductions as they earned a fourth-place trophy at State in their first year at the 6A level.

Swimming

Region 3 finish: Girls 3rd, Boys 6th

State 6A finish: Girls 3rd, Boys 18th

Top female performer: Addi Zobrist (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneer girls made a great showing in their first year in Class 6A. Zobrist earned three bronze medals, one in the 100-yard breaststroke and the others as a member of the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay squads.

Wrestling

Division B finish: Girls 8th

Division A finish: Boys 6th

State 6A finish: Boys 12th, Girls 14th

Top male performer: Isaac Sweat (So.)

Top female performer: Suzana Clark (Sr.)

Season highlight: Sweat collected the bronze medal in the 285 weight class, while Clark wrapped up her prep career with a fifthplace in the 115 bracket.

Girls Basketball

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: The No. 5 Pioneers had the misfortune of being matched against No. 12 Skyridge, which had just gotten back the services of one of the team’s premier players off an injury. Lehi won both meetings during the Region 3 season but fell short by four points in the rematch.

Boys Basketball

Region 3 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: 1st

Season highlight: The Pioneers shared the league title with American Fork but beat the Cavemen twice in their region games. Seeded No. 2, Lehi eliminated No. 3 Herriman in a come-from-behind barnburner in the semifinals and went on to top defending state champion No. 4 Corner Canyon for the title, the school’s first in any sport in Class 6A.

SPRING

Girls Golf

Region 3 finish: 6th

State 6A finish: 1R

Top performer: Tacee Hess (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Pioneers were the first team below the cut line and thus didn’t advance to the second day of the 6A state tournament as a group. Hess finished seventh in the Region 3 medalist race. She had a tough first day at the 6A state tournament in challenging weather conditions but qualified to play the second round and tied for the third-best score of that day to medal in eighth place.

Boys Tennis

State 6A finish: 10th

Top performers: Dawson Revill (Sr.) and Aidan Nielson (Sr.)

Season highlight: Revill and Nielson were Lehi’s highest-seeded players in their respective brackets, coming in at No. 5. They eliminated the No. 12 pair from Herriman to advance to the quarterfinals, where they suffered a close loss to No. 4 Skyridge.

Girls Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: The No. 15 Pioneers defeated No. 18 American Fork in the first round but then lost at No. 2 Fremont in the second round of the 6A state tournament.

Boys Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 6th

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: The No. 15 Pioneers got a bye into the second round of the 6A state tournament but then fell at No. 3 Davis.

Track

Region 3 finish: Boys 4th, Girls 5th

State 6A finish: Girls 12th, Boys 16th

Top male performer: Jensen Somerville (Sr.)

Top female performer: Kate Glazier (Sr.)

Season highlight: Glazier capped her career with 6A state gold in the long jump with a personal record and was also fourth in the 300-meter hurdles and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles. Somerville closed out with a fourth place in the shot put and sixth place in the discus.

Boys Soccer

Region 3 finish: 6th

State 6A finish: 1R

Season highlight: The No. 19 Pioneers had a challenging season and were eliminated by No. 14 Mountain Ridge in the first round of the 6A state tournament.

Boys Volleyball

Region 3 finish: 5th

State 6A finish: 1RC

Season highlight: The Pioneers were competitive in their Region 3 matches, often losing games by just 2-3 points. Lehi won two of their final four league contests and finished at No. 16 in the RPI rankings. They swept No. 17 Fremont in the first round of the 6A state tournament but then had to play No. 1 Herriman. Lehi gave the Mustangs a run for their money and even won a set, but the Pioneers were dropped to the consolation bracket and bowed out to No. 8 Davis with two game losses by a combined six points in a best-of-three match.

Softball

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: BP

Season highlight: The Pioneers competed very well in their first year at the 6A level and finished as the No. 6 seed. They eliminated No. 11 Copper Hills in the Super Regionals and then exited the state tournament after falling to No. 3 Bingham and No. 2 Herriman in bracket play.

Baseball

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 1st

Season highlight: The Pioneers earned mixed results through the regular season but still finished as the No. 5 seed. Lehi then made a spectacular run through the 6A state tournament, eliminating No. 12 Layton, beating No. 1 American Fork and ousting No. 4 Riverton before facing No. 10 Corner Canyon for the title. The Pioneers won 11 of their last 12 games and came from behind in late innings three times during the playoffs on their way to winning the championship, the second for the school in two years and the first at the 6A level.