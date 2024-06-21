Lehi hires new girls volleyball coach

The Lehi High School administration has announced the appointment of Alise Bowles to the position of head girls volleyball coach.

“We are very excited to have Coach Bowles join us as our new girls volleyball coach,” said Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “Coach Bowles brings with her a tremendous background and level of success as a coach and player. She fits great at Lehi with her vision for the program.”

Bowles has been playing volleyball since she was 10 years oldand got interested in the sport because of the example of extended family members.

Her cousin Jeremiah Larsen was a member of the BYU men’steam that won the national championship in 2001. He’s entering his 10th season as head coach of the Weber State women’s volleyball team and has the second-most wins and second-highest win percentage in school history.

Bowles said she learned to play volleyball with her uncle Cory Solomon’s Twin Peaks club boys team, which placed seventh at the United States Junior Olympic Volleyball Championships (18-and-under division) in San Jose, Calif. in June 1996.

She started playing for Club Utah Volleyball when she was 16 and went on to a collegiate career at Western Wyoming Community College, where she was selected as a member of an NJCAA All-Tournament team.

Bowles brings 10 years of coaching experience to her new position, most recently at Club 801 Volleyball based in Lehi, where she is the Boys Director and coaches the 14s National girls team. She has been on the staff there since 2015.

She started her coaching career with the Granger High Schoolprogram in 2014 and later went on to be the head coach at Summit Academy High School and 6A Fremont High School, where her team finished tied for third in the 2020 COVID season.

Bowles said that community ties were the biggest reason she applied for the job. “I have a lot of club kids that go to Lehi whowere asking me for it, and Lehi has a rich history of competitive athletes,” she said. She also lives in town.

She added that she and her staff “are thrilled to bring our own competitive spirit to match Purple Nation. We are some of the most competitive people you’ll meet. We create this spirit on our team so that it creates a family,” Bowles continued.

“We go all in for our athletes and show them what it means to run through a brick wall, what it means to play for each other, and what it looks like to apply sports lessons to real-life lessons,” she said.

“We truly value and believe in the statement that ‘Volleyball is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical,’” the coach said.

“We work mindset into everything in what we do. Physically we can be as prepared and ready as the best of the best. However, if we do not strengthen our mental side and mindsets, the physical will go to waste,” she added.

Finally, Bowles said, “I love coaching and teaching. Being around teenagers and helping them achieve their best self is my favorite job next to being a mom to my kids.”

Girls volleyball tryouts at Lehi begin on Aug. 5 and the first game is scheduled for Aug. 20.