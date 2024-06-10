Five state trophies claimed by Skyridge teams in 2023-24

The athletes at Skyridge High School have had another excellent year. They have earned state championships in girls tennis and boys swimming plus finished second in football, girls volleyball and girls swimming.

Other teams placed third or reached the Final Four and threeteams collected Region 3 titles. The Falcons also claimed numerous individual medals in sports where those are awarded.

Following is a team-by-team summary of the results for this school year.

FALL

Boys Golf

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 6th

Top performer: Calvin Armstrong (Jr.)

Season highlight: Falcon senior Gavin Hansen finished a strong third in the Region 3 medalist race with a stroke average of 71.9 but Armstrong saved his best for last by coming in tied for 16th at State with a two-day total of 147.

Girls tennis

Region 3 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: 1st

Top performer: Bella Lewis (Jr.)

Season highlight: The Falcon four-peat was even more dominant than last year’s impressive total, with 65 points to 42 for second-place Layton, an 8-point wider gap than in 2022. Lewis was the gold medalist in No. 1 singles, an upset winner over her top-ranked opponent in the final match, and was also the state’s Ms. Tennis. Skyridge’s doubles teams both finished first as well. In No. 1 doubles, it was senior Kylee Sperry with sophomore Andi Armstrong; the No. 2 doubles team included juniors Ava Ericksen and Sophia Bleak.

Cross Country

Region 3 finish: 2nd boys, 4th girls

State 6A finish: 6th boys, 6th girls

Top male performer: Cooper Tripp (Jr.)

Top female performer: Lucy Hawkins (So.)

Season highlight: Tripp came in 15th at the state meet and Hawkins earned the bronze medal in the Region 3 event.

Girls Soccer

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: The No. 8 Falcons eliminated No. 1 Davis from the 6A state tournament in a huge upset after escaping with a thrilling 1-0 victory in their quarterfinal match.

Girls Volleyball

Region 3 finish: 1st

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: The Falcons rolled through the regular season and earned the state’s top ranking with their 25-1 overall record but lost to No. 2 Lone Peak in the final of the 6A state tournament to finish their outstanding year with the silver trophy.

Football

Region 3 finish: 2nd

State 6A finish: 2nd

Season highlight: After soaring through the regular season undefeated through eight games, the Falcons lost their final two Region 3 contests to finish league play tied for second. Slotted at No. 4 in the 6A state tournament, they avenged both of those disappointments by edging No. 5 Pleasant Grove in the quarterfinals and then eliminating No. 1 American Fork in the semifinals. No. 2 Corner Canyon won the title and Skyridge took home another runner-up trophy.

WINTER

Drill

Region 3 finish: Second place in show

State 6A finish: Semifinals

Season highlight: The Amurelles advanced one more level in the state competition this season. They also earned a category second at the league event.

Competitive Cheer

Region 3 finish: Third place in sideline cheer, Co-ed Division

Season highlight: The Falcons qualified to advance to the state competition in the category shown but declined to participate as part of a multi-team protest against the judging at the Central Divisional event.

Swimming

Region 3 finish: Boys 1st, Girls 2nd

State 6A finish: Boys 1st, Girls 2nd

Top male performer: Mason Hemmert (Jr.)

Top female performer: Dani Cannon (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Falcon boys repeated as 6A state champions after winning their first-ever program title last year. The girls improved two spots from 2023 to garner the silver trophy.

Wrestling

Divisional finish: Boys B 7th, Girls 7th

State 6A finish: Girls 12th, Boys 16th

Top male performer: Asher Millward (Fr.)

Top female performer: Madison Sherman (So.)

Season highlight: Sherman earned the first-ever state gold medal for the Falcons in girls wrestling as the state girls tournament was held separately from the boys event for the first time.Millward won the bronze medal in the 106 weight class.

Girls Basketball

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: Final Four

Season highlight: The Falcons overcame an injury-plagued season to pull off a pair of exciting, narrow upsets in the 6A state tournament before falling to No. 1 Copper Hills in the semifinals.

Boys Basketball

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: The most exciting win for the Falcons this season came in the first-ever contest with Lehi as Region 3 foes with Skyridge as the host in front of a standing-room-only crowd. The double-digit loss was one of just four defeats the eventual state champions had this year.

SPRING

Girls Golf

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: 9th

Top performer: Addie Branham (Sr.)

Season highlight: The Falcons shot a combined 387 in the first round at the state tournament and made the cut, then improved their score by 14 strokes on the second day.

Boys Tennis

State 6A finish: 3rd

Top performers: Calvin Armstrong (Sr.)

Season highlight: Armstrong won 6A’s top prize as he earned the gold medal in First Singles by upsetting

No. 1 Charles Frey of Farmington and he also was Utah’s Mr. Tennis. The Falcons finished a very solid third in the team standings.

Girls Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: Although they were eliminated in the second round of the state tournament, the Falcons had a successful season with an overall 11-6 record.

Boys Lacrosse

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 2R

Season highlight: The Falcons improved their position in the region this year and also flipped their record around from the 2023 campaign, finishing up at 11-6.

Track

Region 3 finish: Boys 2nd, Girls 3rd

State 6A finish: Boys 8th, Girls 17th

Top male performer: Whit Slack (Sr.)

Top female performer: Abigail Dotson (So.)

Season highlight: Relays were a strength for the Skyridge teamat the state meet. Scoring finishes included the girls and boys 4×100 teams, the girls and boys 4×200 teams, and the boys 4×400 team. Slack earned the bronze in the javelin and Dotson placed in the high jump and as a member of two relay teams.

Boys Soccer

Region 3 finish: 3rd

State 6A finish: QF

Season highlight: The No. 8 Falcons reached the quarterfinals after a nice win over RSL Academy in the second round, but then fell to No. 1 Farmington on the road.

Boys Volleyball

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: 3rd

Season highlight: The No. 9 Falcons went .500 in tough Region 3, but soundly defeated No. 1 Herriman 3-1 in a huge quarterfinal upset and went on to finish third in the 6A state tournament in the inaugural UHSAA season for this sport.

Softball

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: SR

Season highlight: The Falcons played a non-league contest against No.1 Riverton two days before the start of the 6A state tournament and defeated the Silverwolves in a thriller.

Baseball

Region 3 finish: 4th

State 6A finish: SR

Season highlight: The No. 7 Falcons beat the eventual runner-up, No. 10 Corner Canyon, in the second game of the Super Regionals to extend the series to a third contest during the 6A state tournament.