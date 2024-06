Lehi and Skyridge Academic All-State student athletes recognized

For more than 25 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.

Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability as a varsity contributor and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative grade point average combined with an ACT or SAT score. All students with an unweighted GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

With more than 100,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.

Following are the names of the Lehi-area students who earned this honor during the 2023-24 school year. Teams are named by sport and classification. Skyridge and Lehi both compete in Class 6A. Winners in the UHSAA-sanctioned cultural arts categories are also included.

FALL

Girls Cross Country

Alivia Marchello – Lehi

Liesel Ford – Lehi

Ashley Boone – Skyridge

Eliza McMillen – Skyridge

Emma Greenwood – Skyridge

Boys Cross Country

Benjamin Knighton – Lehi

Benson Quist – Lehi

Derek Sorensen – Lehi

Alexander Daniels – Skyridge Benjamin Milne – Skyridge

Devan Greene – Skyridge

Grant Welsh – Skyridge

Luke Layton – Skyridge

Trevor Wyatt – Skyridge

Football

Brennan Boyer – Lehi

Jace John – Lehi

Porter Logan – Skyridge

Carter Sheffield – Skyridge

Jackson Stevens – Skyridge

Boys Golf

Cohen Fountaine – Skyridge

Girls Soccer

Amanda Caswell – Skyridge

Annika Johns – Skyridge

Kamera Gardner – Skyridge

Girls Tennis

Alyssa Wheeler – Lehi

Ashton Bishop – Lehi

Elsie Wood – Lehi

Allison Whitt – Skyridge

Cadence Cunningham – Skyridge

Kaitlin Cunningham – Skyridge

Kara Bench – Skyridge

Girls Volleyball

Isabella Freeman – Skyridge

Jasmine Mataira – Skyridge

Myka Christensen – Skyridge

WINTER

Boys Basketball

Gabriel Cowan – Lehi

Jace John – Lehi

Cohen Fountaine –Skyridge

Ethan Gagon – Skyridge

Jackson Mosteller – Skyridge

Drill Team

Moriah Anderson – Skyridge

Instrumental Music

Allison Whitt – Skyridge

Samuel Olsen – Skyridge

Girls Swimming

Addison Zobrist – Lehi

Liesel Ford – Lehi

Ada Newman – Skyridge

Boys Swimming

Tate Jackson – Skyridge

Theatre

Allison Whitt – Skyridge

Caleb Southwick – Skyridge

Harrison Fuller – Skyridge

Kamille Anderson – Skyridge

Mia Schoebinger – Skyridge

Sophia Groom – Skyridge

Boys Wrestling

Ammon Cannon – Lehi

Porter Logan – Skyridge

SPRING

Baseball

Caleb Crutchfield – Lehi

Isaac Johanson – Skyridge

Girls Lacrosse

Brooklyn Lindsay – Lehi

Mia Richards – Lehi

Boys Soccer

Ammon Cannon – Lehi

Cannon Hadley – Skyridge

Softball

Madison Salisbury – Lehi

Madison Stradling – Lehi

Boys Tennis

Aidan Nielson – Lehi

Noah Glazier – Lehi

Andrew Allen – Skyridge

Luke Chatwin – Skyridge

Girls Track

Adelaide Benson – Lehi

Alivia Marchello – Lehi

Kate Glazier – Lehi

Liesel Ford – Lehi

Ashley Boone – Skyridge

Ashley Caldwell – Skyridge

Brookelyn Athay – Skyridge

Emma Greenwood – Skyridge

Kalena Bellini – Skyridge

Boys Track

Benjamin Knighton – Lehi

Benson Quist – Lehi

Alexander Daniels – Skyridge

Devan Greene – Skyridge

Grant Welsh – Skyridge

Jacob Gerber – Skyridge

Luke Layton – Skyridge

Whit Slack – Skyridge