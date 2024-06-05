Falcon Football partners with Lehi Police and Fire to raise funds

The Skyridge High School Football team is raising funds for two noble causes at the “Skyridge Car Wash” on Saturday, June 8, from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Falcon offense players, with the help of the Lehi Police Department, will take on the defense and the Lehi Fire Department in a competitive car wash to see who can raise the most funds. The Falcon offense will wash cars to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in honor of Skyridge student, Mike Pearson who passed away earlier this year.

The defense and the Lehi Fire Department will work for Cal Smith, a Lehi local who is in need of an adaptive mountain bike which will allow him to continue to enjoy the sport he loves. Smith recently received news of an inoperable brain tumor that has caused him to become paralyzed on his right side.

The Falcon football offense and the Lehi Police Department will wash cars at the Holiday Oil, 1225 W Sandalwood Dr. The Falcon football defense and the Lehi Fire Department will be at the Holiday Oil located at 2121 N Thanksgiving Way.

Both locations will offer a pulled pork sandwich meal for $8 and each car wash will be $12.

Support this good-spirited competition to benefit two important causes for the Lehi community.