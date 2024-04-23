LHS spikers competing well

In the state boys volleyball rankings, four of the top five teams in Class 6A are from Region 3. The Lehi boys volleyball teamplayed three of them in a row after American Fork during the past couple of weeks and posted identical losses of 1-3 in each contest.

April. 9: American Fork 3, Lehi 1

The Cavemen won the first set 25-19, but the Pioneers evened things up with a 25-23 win in the second game on the road. American Fork got the next one 25-21 to earn the advantage.

Lehi pushed the Cavemen to extra points, but American Fork was able to close out the match with a 27-25 victory in the fourth set.

Freshman outside hitter Ashton Shewell led the attack with 25kills on 52 attempts (48%) and also had 11 digs and 50 serve-receives.

Junior opposite Dylan Avery added 10 kills and junior middle blocker Taite Stewart had seven kills. Senior outside hitter Parker Asay provided six kills along with eight digs and 10 serve-receives.

Freshman setter Ty Reynolds made big contributions with three kills, three aces, three solo blocks, eight digs and 44 assists. Junior libero Santiago Hernandez made 17 digs and 23 serve-receives.

Senior outside hitter Ian Eggertsen served three aces and senior middle blocker Noah Tauai made three solo blocks.

April 10: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 1

Against the second-ranked Knights at home, the Pioneers bowed in the first game 15-25 but pushed hard to triumph in the second set 27-25. Lone Peak went on to win the final two games 25-20, 25-19.

Shewell registered 21 kills with two aces, three solo blocks, 13digs and 37 serve-receives. Stewart added six kills and three solo blocks while Asay had six kills, six digs and six serve-receives. Junior opposite Dylan Avery had four kills.

Hernandez made 16 digs and 24 serve-receives, Reynolds tallied 39 assists and junior opposite Dax Moore posted nine digs.

April 16: Skyridge 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers next hosted the third-ranked Falcons. The visitors won the first two sets 25-19, 25-22 but the Pioneers rallied to take the third game 25-21. Skyridge closed out the match with a 25-10 victory in the fourth set.

Shewell had 22 kills, two solo blocks, 14 digs and 31 serve-receives in the loss. Reynolds had two aces, seven digs and 32assists while Hernandez made 16 digs and 13 serve-receives and Moore had six digs and nine serve-receives.

April 17: Pleasant Grove 3, Lehi 1

The Pioneers surprised the fifth-ranked Vikings on their court 25-22 in the first game, but Pleasant Grove went on to win the next three sets 25-22, 25-18, 26-24 to close out the match victory.

Shewell leveled 16 kills plus made 16 digs and 34 serve-receives. Asay had eight kills with eight digs and 20 serve-receives while Hernandez made eight digs and 21 serve-receives.

Stewart posted eight kills, Avery had six kills and four combined blocks while Reynolds served two aces with seven digs and 36 assists. Moore tallied nine digs.