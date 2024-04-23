Falcon boys volleyball earns top-5 ranking

The No. 3 Skyridge boys volleyball team reeled off nine wins in a row before falling to No. 2 Lone Peak in Region 3 play last Thursday. The Falcons are among the four league teams ranked in the top five of Class 6A coming into this week. They were in second place in the league at 4-1 and 11-5 overall at that point.

March 28: Skyridge 3, Pleasant Grove 1

The Falcons topped No. 5 Pleasant Grove on the road in a tight match 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21. Skyridge was paced by senior outside hitter Franky Fainga with 16 kills and 16 serve-receives while sophomore libero Fihi Fainga laid down eight aces and made 35 serve-receives.

Senior outside hitter Andon Timothy and junior right side Marcus Reittinger added six kills apiece while junior setter Devin Willits tallied five kills with 27 assists. The team combined for 14 aces and nine solo blocks. Senior outside hitter Dylan Nielson contributed four kills and 17 serve-receives.

April 9: Skyridge 3, Westlake 0

The Falcons next hosted the No. 4 Thunder and swept them in straight sets 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 in another close contest.Reittinger led the attack with 14 kills and three solo blocks while Franky Fainga converted 10-of-20 (50%) kill attempts plus had 10 digs and 12 serve-receives.

Fihi Fainga handled 17 digs and 21 serve-receives along with making five assists. Willits posted nine digs and 25 assists while Nielson had three kills, five digs and 10 serve-receives.

April 12: Skyridge 3, American Fork 1

The Falcons welcomed American Fork for another lively match in this ultra-competitive league, working hard to prevail 25-17, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22 over the Cavemen.

Franky Fainga levied 22 kills with eight digs and 15 serve-receives. Reittinger added 14 kills and had two of the team’s 11 aces. Senior outside hitter Shane Watts led the service corps with three aces and also had three solo blocks.

Fihi Fainga led the team in digs with 14 and serve-receives with 34. Willits had nine digs and a whopping 45 assists while Nielson had 19 serve-receives.

April 16: Skyridge 3, Lehi 1

The Falcons outdueled the Pioneers 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-10 on the road. Nine players registered kills in the match, led by Franky Fainga with 13 plus eight digs and 13 serve-receives. Reittinger added nine kills, two aces and two solo blocks in the effort.

Fihi Fainga laid down four aces along with making 21 digs and 16 serve-receives. Junior libero Clay Warner added three aces, five digs and nine serve-receives. Willits had 23 assists while senior setter Wyatt Muir provided 13 assists and six digs. Nielson had 13 serve-receives.

April 18: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 1

The Knights prevailed 25-22, 25-21 in the first two competitive sets. The Falcons held off a sweep with a 25-16 victory in the third game, but Lone Peak reversed that and closed out the match with a 25-16 win in Set 4. No additional information was available for this contest.