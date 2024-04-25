Former Skyridge QB Hillstead transferring to BYU

Former Utah State University and Skyridge High School football quarterback McCae Hillstead committed to joining the BYU football program today (April 25).

As a true freshman in the 2023 season, Hillstead played in eight games for the Aggies. He posted 1,062 yards and 11 touchdowns with a 59.5% completion percentage and set some freshman passing records. He announced his entry into the transfer portal on April 16.

As Skyridge football quarterback, Hillstead steadied the offense and led the Falcons to a state title in 2022 despite missing a significant portion of the season to an ankle injury.

As a three-year starter at Skyridge, he was 491-of-816 (60%) passing for 6,898 yards with 73 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, while rushing for 1,791 yards on 327 carries (5.5 ypc) and 35 touchdowns.

Jon Lehman, Athletic Director at Skyridge High School and former head football coach, is excited for Hillstead and for BYU.

“Football players are a combination of mindset and skillset. Hillstead has an elite mindset; he is tough, intelligent and very competitive,” Lehman said. “He is an excellent decision-maker even when pressured. His skillset is elite and renders him a dual threat as a dynamic athlete running with ball in his hands.

“He performs within the structure of the offense as well as in off-script play. He puts the ball wherever he wants to put it,” Lehman continued.

“Hillstead is a great fit for BYU offensively with a run system that highlights his skillset, a great coaching staff and a good roster with players that can play in the Big 12,” Lehman added. “He has a big opportunity to make a difference in the program at BYU.”