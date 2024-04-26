Pioneer softball riding a win streak

After dropping a pair of contests to top-five programs, the Lehi softball team had rolled over the next five opponents as of Monday this week. At that point, the Pioneers had a 12-4-1 record and were in second place behind No. 5 Pleasant Grove at 3-1 in Region 3.

March 27: Lehi 12, Carbon 4

Trailing the Dinos 0-1, the Pioneers plated seven runs in the bottom of the third inning and never looked back as they posted a big victory at home. Senior pitcher Emerson Fuller got the win in the circle, giving up just a single run in four innings of work. Senior Madison Stradling finished out the contest.

On the other side of the plate, Stradling went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored. Junior outfielder Lizzie Hatch singled and homered for four RBI and scored twice. Junior second baseman Makenzie Grose also had a pair of hits including a home run with two RBI.

Sophomore first baseman Mya Maughan was 2-for-3 with a home run. Junior shortstop Sophie Bliss doubled, drove in two runs and scored once. Fuller and senior center fielder Madison Salisbury also had doubles in the game.

April 8: Riverton 5, Lehi 4

The Pioneers gave the top-ranked Silverwolves a good fight, but couldn’t push another run across after yielding five to the visitors in the top of the fifth inning. Fuller took the loss and Maughan threw the final two innings.

Salisbury went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Sophomore left fielder Brynlee Cook added a double, an RBI and a run. Fuller and Hatch sent the other runners across home plate.

Advertisement

April 9: Pleasant Grove 19, Lehi 12

The Pioneers scored seven runs in the bottom of a wild seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to cover all the runs that the Vikings got off of their 23 hits and the home squad’s five errors. Fuller got the start and the loss, but Stradling and Maughan also took their turns in the circle.

Bliss had the hot bat for Lehi, smacking two doubles and a home run for three RBI and scoring twice herself. Freshman catcher Piper Emery went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored.

Cook had a two-run homer, Salisbury made three hits including a double, drove two runs in and scored two. Fuller singled and doubled for two RBI and one run.

April 11: Lehi 12, Skyridge 2

The Falcons got the initial lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Pioneers matched that in the top of the second and then moved out in front for good with two runs in the top of the third, adding three more in the fifth and five in the sixth to put the game out of reach on the road.

Fuller threw six innings and got the victory, with Maughan finishing out the contest. Bliss had another fantastic outing at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a double and a pair of solo homers plusfour runs scored. Maughan had three singles and three RBI. Cook doubled twice for two RBI and scored twice.

April 16: Lehi 4, Westlake 1

Advertisement

The Pioneers opened on the road with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Thunder plated one runner in the bottom half and Lehi got one more across in the top of the fourth, but all the other batting turns were scoreless in a cleanly-played game.

Fuller went the distance in the circle, throwing a two-hitter with six strikeouts against two walks in the win. Cook singled and homered for two RBI and scored twice.

Emery hit a pair of doubles and scored once. Maughan had two hits and an RBI, while Bliss scored one run and drove in another. Salisbury hit a double.

April 17: Lehi 5, Layton 3

The Pioneers built a five-run lead after three innings and managed to hold off the Lancers to get the win. Maughan pitched four innings and notched the victory. Fuller threw the other three and gave up just one hit with five strikeouts and a walk. She also had an RBI and a run scored.

Bliss had a double and scored once. Sophomore third baseman Libby Baxter, freshman infielder Camry Wassmer and Cook provided the other RBI.

April 18: Lehi 13, American Fork 0

The Pioneers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control of this game, adding two more in the bottom of the fourth and holding the Cavemen scoreless to end the contest early. Hatch threw all five innings, yielding just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Advertisement

Fuller hit a homer, drove three runners across and scored twicewhile Wassmer had a double, three RBI and one run scored. Baxter added two RBI and two runs.

April 22: Lehi 10, Orem 0

The Pioneers scored multiple runs in every batting turn and gave up none to close out this game in 4 ½ innings. Fuller struck out six and yielded just one hit and one walk in four innings, with Stradling closing out the Tigers in the top of the fifth.

Salisbury, Grose, Hatch and Cook all had doubles, Fuller and Cook provided two RBI each while Baxter and Bliss scored two runs apiece.