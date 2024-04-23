“Benrik” gift boutique opens in downtown A.F.

Becky Russell started selling retro-inspired accessories for women in 2019, first at local maker markets, including the Beehive Bazaar and farmers markets. Benrik Boutique, Russell’s business, transitioned from market booths to a brick-and-mortar of her own.

“I knew I wanted to do more than just markets, and we had been looking at some existing businesses in the area. Everything fell through, and then I remembered this place for rent and thought we should go check it out,” said Russell. “We came and looked at it, and we just thought it was cool and cute, and the ideas just started coming as soon as I saw the building. I thought, ‘We’ve got to do something with this.’”

The unique building offers a fun layout to display Benrik’s staple accessories alongside boutique clothing, jewelry and gifts from about 20 other local vendors, including Bands of Color, Take Heart Rocks, Poppy Seed Poms, Voulez Designs, BlueLilyCandles and many more.

“I’m excited to be able to push other people’s products and hopefully help other businesses by giving them a place to sell locally year-round,” said Russell.

In addition to the main floor, where most of the products are sold, there’s a basement with two rooms. One room is filled with vintage and vintage-inspired offerings, while Russell will use the other room for classes led by local makers.

Russell wanted to create a space that would benefit other vendors and shoppers in the community. The boutique acts as a one-stop gift shop that has something for everyone. Whether you’re searching for cute hair clips, unique candles, gold-plated jewelry, ceramic decor, knit blankets or bamboo baby clothes, this shop can meet your needs.

“I envision it as a gift shop. We’ll have gift bags and, eventually, more gift wrapping and cards. It’ll just be a place that you can stop by when you’re on the way to lunch with your girlfriend, and you need to get a present. So stop by, grab a necklace, some candy, maybe some home decor, and then you’re ready,” said Russell.

Russell runs the business alongside her husband, Kenric. She handles the creative vision and product selection, while Kenric handles more technical tasks, like permits, licensing and point of sale.

The boutique’s name, “Benrik,” may sound Scandinavian, but it’s actually a combination of the couple’s first names, Becky and Kenric.

“It’s a little bit dorky, but it works,” shared Russell.

Benrik Boutique will open Friday, April 26, in the white brick building at 95 E. 100 N. in American Fork. Grand opening festivities will be held during store hours on Friday and Saturday. The weekend will be filled with store giveaways, cookies from Avenue Bakery, and shopping from the unique selection of goods. After the grand opening weekend, the store will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information about Benrik Boutique, follow them on Instagram @benrik or visit their website at benrikboutique.com.