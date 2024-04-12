BREAKING NEWS: Utah gets an NHL team: Arizona Coyotes to relocate franchise

The National Hockey League (NHL) is heading to Utah as the Arizona Coyotes are relocating to the Beehive State. The move was confirmed by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman after the Coyotes players were notified of the franchise’s relocation plans on Friday afternoon.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith will acquire the team, backed by support from the Utah Legislature in building a new arena. The 2024-2025 season will see the Coyotes playing at the Delta Center in Downtown Salt Lake City, with plans for a new arena in the works for future seasons. Possible arena locations include a new Downtown arena with the Jazz, or in a redevelopment area like Draper or South Jordan.

It is unknown at this time if the team will change its name, logo, or colors.