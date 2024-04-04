Lehi dad starts children’s book company, Mascot Tales, bringing BYU spirit to life

Chad Carr, a father of two in Lehi’s Holbrook Farms, and his wife Katie have launched a new book company, Mascot Tales. Inspired by their two sons’ love for BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar, the Carrs noticed a gap in the market for engaging children’s books centered around University mascots.

“My wife and I tried to find a good book about Cosmo but couldn’t find one our boys loved. So, I decided to create one,” said Carr.

Drawing from his experiences as a former student at BYU, Carr sought to create stories that captured the tradition and uniqueness of the University’s spirit for young readers.

“Mascots hold a special place in children’s hearts, igniting their imagination and bringing a sense of magic to their experiences. I hope to infuse the wonder of mascots into captivating stories that help children learn about universities, organizations, and sports teams, all with the endearing companionship of their favorite mascots,” said Carr.

The book focuses on all the letters of the alphabet, with each letter representing a unique tradition or aspect of BYU, from “B” for Brigham Young to “J” for Jimmer, and “P” for Provo. And don’t forget “L” for Lavell Edwards Stadium.

Teaming up with illustrator Amy Klegg, the Carrs are eagerly planning to broaden the book collection. Their vision includes featuring additional University mascots, a move that is sure to captivate a wide audience of young readers.

“There has been a lot of interest from fans of the University of Utah, Utah State, and Boise State,” said Carr when asked what school’s mascot he would write about next.

For Chad and Katie Carr, Mascot Tales is more than just a book company. It’s a labor of love that brings the magic of childhood and the pride of community together.

To learn more or to order “C” is for Cosmo, visit https://mascottales.com/