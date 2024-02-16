City projects Family Park completion in August, to be largest playground in Utah County

Lehi’s $17 million marquee park project is moving forward and is scheduled to be finished by August of this year. Years in the making, the east side Family Park (1999 N 600 E) is finally near completion. The landmark park project is an all-abilities facility, with 83% of the play area centered around useability for varying abilities and disabilities.

The park will offer users many distinctive features, including:

• Fully fenced facility with only one entrance

• Aviation theme

• Sensory garden

• Mild and medium splash pad areas

• Walking paths

• Play areas separated from water features

• Shade structures

• Seating areas

• Amphitheater

“This is the largest playground in Utah County. I haven’t been able to qualify it, but I think it is the biggest in Utah, just the play area is a quarter of Wines Park [size], said Lehi City Parks Director Steve Marchbanks.

The park’s first phase, which includes the soccer field area and the surrounding landscaping, will be completed by Mar. 15. The playground equipment will be delivered on May 15, followed by the splash pad and landscaping completion by June 10.

“I don’t anticipate opening this park until August. We will be waiting for the playground to be finished. The splash pad will be up and running, and the plants will be all in. I hesitate with opening the park without the whole thing done,” concluded Marchbanks.

Lehi City partnered with several local companies to develop Family Park. Blu Line Designs is the primary designer. Sirq is the general contractor overseeing the project’s construction, and Sunroc is the primary excavation company. Big T Recreation will provide the all-abilities playground equipment.

“This park will offer amazing recreational and leisure activities to our community. When finished, Family Park will have over 85 acres of public open space,” said Mayor Mark Johnson.