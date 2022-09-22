The Top Outdoor Places To Explore in Utah

There is nothing quite like the beautiful state of Utah. It is filled with a wide variety of lakes, rivers, canyons, and arches. Therefore, it should be no surprise that it is a beautiful place for people who like the outdoors. It is also an exceptional place for people who love to do yoga outside! During your next trip to Utah, what are some of the top outdoor locations you need to explore? Look at the list below, and prepare for a fantastic trip you will never forget.

1. Arches National Park

As the name suggests, this is a beautiful park where you can explore some beautiful Sandstone arches. It has the highest number of arches worldwide, and you will want to bring a camera. There is nothing quite like the unique red rock formations you will find scattered throughout this National Park. The most famous arch in the park is called Delicate Arch, and it is the one that you will see on postcards all over the place. This arch is perched majestically on the wall of a cliff, placing it directly in front of a Sandstone Bowl. The arches are beautiful and come in various shapes and sizes. You can find this park near the town of Moab.

2. Zion National Park

Zion National Park is one of the most beautiful outdoor locations to explore in Utah. It is one of the most visited locations in the United States and has towering landscapes you cannot find anywhere else. Many people call this beautiful national park the “Vertical Park” because of its unique features. If you are looking for the best time of year to explore Zion, you should go during the Spring. A lot of the snow from the top of the park starts melting, and it can create some gorgeous waterfalls that poor off the ledges. Then, the water feeds into the Virgin River as it flows through the canyon. A few roads lead directly into the park, but most of the terrain must be explored on foot. Make sure you bring a solid pair of walking shoes with you when you explore Zion!

3. Canyonlands National Park

Even though it isn’t quite the Grand Canyon, it is as close as you can get without leaving the state of Utah. There is a unique Island in the Sky area of the park that gives you a beautiful panoramic view of everything this park offers. It is an awe-inspiring location, and it is not something that you won’t want to miss. There are three separate areas in the park to explore, so ask for a map when you get there! Some areas are more visited, so talk to the park rangers to plan your trip.

Get Ready for an Amazing Trip in Utah

These are just a few top locations you may want to check out during your next trip to Utah. Because this is a beautiful state with so much to offer, plan your visit accordingly. Some of these locations are busier during certain times of the year, and you should always check the weather before you plan your trip. Consider talking to a few of your family members and friends to see if anyone would like to go with you during your next trip to Utah!