Fall family-friendly activities

Annual Garden of Quilts creates artistic inspiration

Storytellers share and connect at annual festival

Lehi Historical Society and Archives to post 36 historical markers; nominations requested

Thanksgiving Point: Mountain America to be the naming rights partner for the Museum of Ancient Life

Thanksgiving Point Scarecrow Festival calls for submissions

2022 Lehi Heritage Day huge success

Heritage Day is Monday: Free city event celebrates people and homes of Lehi

Utah Renaissance Faire rules Thanksgiving Point at annual event

Arts in the Park to feature Lehi Area Symphonic Band and the Lehi Chorale

As the weather cools, locals will have a plethora of fall activities to enjoy throughout the season.

1. Cornbelly’s (Lehi & Spanish Fork)

Guests will experience a corn maze, games, music, fireworks and lots of food.

Dates: September 23 – November 5

Prices: Day Pass ($18.95) Season Pass ($78.95)

https://cornbellys.com/

2A variety of pumpkin patches with kid-friendly attractions

• Jakers in Springville (Hayride, petting zoo, corn maze, corn pit, you-pick pumpkins) $6 entry

https://harwardfarms.com/jakers/

• Wilkerson Farms in Orem (Fair rides, farm animals and corn maze) $13.50 entry

https://wilkersonfarm.com

• Kuwahara Farms in Draper (Photo ops, thriller park and food trucks) $5 entry

https://www.kuwaharawholesale.com

• Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove. $13 admission. $34 Season Pass.

http://www.heehawfarms.com

3. Heber Valley Train 

Enjoy a 40-minute train ride to a pumpkin patch with a pumpkin cookie for guests. $15 

(Halloween and wizard-themed train rides are also offered)

https://www.hebervalleyrr.org/specialevents/pumpkinfestival

4. Apple Picking 

A. Burgess Orchards in Alpine (https://www.cherryhillfarms.com/alpine-ut)

 B. Rowleys Red Barn in Santaquin (https://rowleysredbarn.com/

C. Riley’s Orchard in Genola (https://www.rileysorchard.com/upick)

5. Fear Factory Haunted House in Salt Lake 

Utah’s highest-rated haunted house. Fear Factory includes six buildings, up to six stories high, with two underground passages. $36.99 entry. https://fearfactoryslc.com

6. Halloween Cruise in Provo

Guests enjoy a spooky 20-minute river cruise ($9 admission)

https://www.clasropes.com/halloween-cruise.

7. Drive the Alpine Loop

Enjoy Utah’s fall leaves as they change color.

8. Lehi’s Annual Halloween Party

The Halloween Party is held every year at the Legacy Center on the Friday before Halloween. The night features candy, games, a spook-alley, storytelling, and more. Admission is $4.50.

9. Thanksgiving Point Scarecrow Festival

October 10 – 15, 2022

Enjoy the beautiful autumn colors in the expansive 50-acre gardens and dozens of imaginative scarecrows built and submitted by the community. Visit on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday to enjoy activities, vendors, and food!

Festival is included with regular garden admission and free for Thanksgiving Point Members.

