Angel Tree for Seniors donations requested

Published

6 hours ago

on

Covington Senior Living is reaching out to the community once again to brighten the holidays for seniors who may not have family or friends reach out to them during the holidays. “This is our 5th year, and every year so far, with the help of many, we were able to put a smile on several beautiful faces of Utah seniors,” said Martina Lane from Covington. 

“There are many seniors in Utah who live below the poverty level, are abandoned or lonely. This project will help make their Christmas a little bit more special. Case managers at the ‘Mountainland Association of Governments’ (MAG, located in Orem) care for seniors in need. They provided us with the names of those who humbly asked (when prompted) for small gifts. Many of them ask for groceries or clothing, which we reflected in asking for gift cards at a grocery store close to where they live. 

Gifts must be brought to Covington Senior Living in Lehi by Friday, December 16. Ideally, gifts will be already wrapped and have a tag on them with the name of the person you are buying a gift for. If your gift is not wrapped, don’t fear, Covington has arranged a gift-wrapping party after all gifts are collected and before they are delivered to their homes by their MAG case managers. Some of their patrons would like an in-person visit,and it will be noted on the sign-up form.

Those who donate are asked to consider enclosing a Christmas card with your contribution with an encouraging message and Christmas wishes. 

100% of ALL donations go to seniors in need.

Money donations are requested and may be recorded through the link, https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0a4ea8a828aaf85-covington2. Or bring a check/cash/card to Covington Senior Living, 301 N 1200 E, Lehi, UT 84043. You may also mail in your contribution or call our reception with your credit card donation @ 385.484.8899.

