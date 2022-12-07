Lehi Fire Department subs for Santa, requests donations

“We love giving back to the community. We’ve been watching all year for families to help,” said Kaden Coleman, a firefighter with the Lehi Fire Department and leader of this year’s Sub for Santa program organized by LFD.

“There are two ways to donate. We need toys to fill Santa’s sleigh, located at Lehi Fire Station #81 [across from the Legacy Center], or people can donate money.” Lehi’s firefighters have been watching for families who may be in need as they respond to emergency calls throughout the year.

“We need gifts of all kinds. Toys, food, clothing, or money donations,” said Coleman. Donations may be brought to the fire station anytime during the day. Station 81 houses Engine 81, Ambulance 81 and the Fire Department Administration. It is operated by five firefighters, including a Captain, an Engineer, Paramedics and Firefighters, and is located at 176 N. Center Street.

A Venmo account has been created for cash donations under the name “sub4santalehi.”

“We are planning to work with leaders at the Alpine School District to help distribute the gifts right before Christmas,” said Coleman, “and we are starting to gather all the gifts now.”

Coleman said all donations would aid Lehi families and would be carefully documented.

Fire Station #81 also has a letter for Santa drop box so that kids can leave their letters bound for the North Pole at the fire station.

Those with questions may call Coleman at 385.201.1081. The fire station is open to the public Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.