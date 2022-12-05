Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – November 2022

November 2022 vs. (2021)



Homes sold: 70 (142)



Average home price: $562,872 ($587,708)

Median home price: $504,395 ($520,000)



Average days on the market: 54 (20)

Average square feet: 2,586 (2,862)

Most expensive home sold: $1,610,000 / 7 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 6,003 sq. ft. / .51 acres

Least expensive home sold: $320,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,265sq. Ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 159 (existing homes) and 233 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 59

Advertisement

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com