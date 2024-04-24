Lehi officials break ground on new city hall and library

Lehi City marked a significant milestone as ground was broken for the city’s new $31 million city hall and library project on Wednesday, April 24. Mayor Mark Johnson, along with City Council members and several dozen Lehi City employees, led the ceremony to commemorate the occasion.

“We started to grow out of our current building when our population grew because we need staff to support all of the things that are going on at the city. We don’t just have to increase police and fire services,” said Johnson in his opening comments.

The new Civic Center Campus, spanning the blocks from 100 W. to 200 E. and Main St. to 200 N, will serve as the home of the new city hall and library complex. The current city hall, built in the late 1980s, will remain in use.

“A lot of people don’t understand. They say we ought to wear out this existing building, but this building will be repurposed and put to good use. Still, we do need to have a larger facility to serve the needs of our population,” continued Johnson.

Johnson and other city officials traveled to Dallas and Phoenix to research ideas and design possibilities for the new civic campus. The architectural heritage of Lehi inspired the city hall building design and will pay homage to the historic Lehi Tabernacle, which was demolished in 1962. The building’s design will feature a commanding tower as its main entryway, with exterior materials, window styles and intricate details echoing the distinctive charm of the former tabernacle.

“To be able to pay homage to our history is a phenomenal thing, and I look forward to this being an asset to this great community,” said council member Paul Hancock.

“The things we do today will be remembered for so long. I’m happy to see we’re going to build a building that is iconic, timeless and will serve the citizens,” added council member Paige Albrecht.

“This is going to be a building that stands the test of time. It will be an admired structure and make Lehi residents proud,” concluded council member Heather Newall.

Once completed, the multi-purpose facility will house various municipal functions, including the City Council Chambers, administrative offices, community meeting rooms, information center and a modernized library.

“The public will have an opportunity to come and learn, participate in meetings and debates and use the library. It’s the people building,” said city council member Chris Condie in his ceremonial remarks.

The project is set to begin on May 1, with the current library being relocated before its eventual demolition in the fall. Construction efforts, led by selected contractor SIRQ Construction, are scheduled for completion by Aug. 2025.

City council member Michelle Stallings declined to attend the groundbreaking ceremony, citing concerns over the project’s cost and funding priorities.

“When we can’t even afford to pay our police officers a competitive wage, the amount of money we’re spending on this building and the additional debt we’re burdening our residents with is not something I felt I could celebrate. I’m sure the building will be beautiful, but when it comes to taxpayer dollars, I believe the needs of residents and their safety should be our first priority,” said Stallings when reached Wednesday afternoon.