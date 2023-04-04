Fiddler On the Roof brings back traditions with showstopping performances

Like an old friend with a new wardrobe, Fiddler on the Roof, presented by Regalo Theater Company, has returned to Utah County in familiar fashion.

Since 1964, Fiddler on the Roof, with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and book by Joseph Stein, has touched the hearts of its many audiences. This timeless and universal story of family, community, tradition, and love is brought to life by Lehi –based Regalo Theater Company and directed by Colleen Carrasco. This show does not disappoint and is a charming, heart-warming story for the whole family.

The story centers around a Jewish milkman named Tevye who lives in a small Russian village called Anatevka with his wife Golde and their five daughters, Tzeitel, Hodel, Chava, Shprintze, and Bielke. Michael Carrasco flawlessly portrays the character of Tevye. Carrasco is entertaining and owns every moment on stage, especially in the number “If I Were a Rich Man.” His lively performance is superb as he easily takes the audience on an emotional journey of laughing, crying and shouting for joy.

Allison Books contributes to the show with her spirited performance of Golde, Tevye’s wife of 25 years and mother of their five daughters. Books is witty with a sharp tongue. Her love for her family is believable, and her on-stage chemistry with Carrasco is energetic and fun. Books and Carrasco have a great rhythm together. Books displays excellent comic timing and is the real strength of her family.

The ensemble cast gives a strong performance loaded with talented actors and actresses. Tyne Crockett and Emerson Earnshaw choreographed the dance numbers. The ensemble cast performs each dance with precision and enthusiasm. The cast quickly draws in the audience and leaves it happy and sad. The ensemble is sometimes humorous to watch, and their energy in the opening number, “Tradition,” sets the tone for the entire show. Dancing in the numbers “To Life,” “The Dream,” and as Russians or bottle dancers in the “Wedding Dances” demonstrate skill and are enjoyable for all. Each cast member gives maximum effort in telling the story to the audience.

Joshua Jones plays Motel, a tailor who marries Tevye’s daughter, Tzeitzel. Jones gives a loveable performance and is true to the character with sensitivity, meekness and lots of nervousness.

Adrienne Hansen portrays Fruma-Sara, a ghost figure who appears in the “Dream” scene with great vigor. This showstopping scene is memorable due to Hansen’s strong vocals that carry a challenging solo.

Caroline Durham portrays the Fiddler, and Zoe Trimble the Young Fiddler. Both play their violins with precision as they represent the tradition and faith of the Jewish people of Anatevka.

Savannah Carrasco as Chava, Kyson Taylor as Perchik, Nicole Scoubes as Grandmother Tzeitel, and Patrick Brannelly as the Rabbi all performed with emotion and talent.

Fiddler On The Roof ends with the characters forced out of their homes and the cast singing “Anatevka.” The strength of this performance leaves the audience brokenhearted and somber as everyone watching is invested in the story and has fallen in love with the tradition of Fiddler on the Roof all over again.

The Regalo Theater Company’s Fiddler on the Roof production plays March 31 through April 8 at Skyridge High School, 3000 North Center Street, Lehi, Utah, with evening shows at 7:30 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit https://regalotheater.ticketspice.com/fiddler-on-the-roof-regalo-theater.