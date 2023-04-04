The Butterfly Biosphere in Lehi – Weekend Activity

The Butterfly Biosphere in Lehi, Utah is a unique and captivating destination for visitors of all ages. Located just 30 minutes south of Salt Lake City, this indoor butterfly exhibit offers an immersive experience with hundreds of free-flying butterflies from around the world. The Butterfly Biosphere is a must-see attraction for anyone interested in nature, conservation, and the beauty of these delicate creatures.

The Beauty and Wonder of the Butterfly Biosphere

The Butterfly Biosphere is a 40,000 square foot facility that opened in 2019. It was built by the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, which is also located in Lehi. The facility features a tropical rainforest environment with a variety of plants, flowers, and trees that provide food and shelter for the butterflies. Visitors are able to walk through the exhibit and observe the butterflies as they fly, feed, and rest.

Butterfly Nursery

One of the highlights of the Butterfly Biosphere is the Butterfly Nursery. This area allows visitors to see the various stages of a butterfly’s life cycle, from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly. The nursery is also home to several other insects, including beetles, tarantulas, and praying mantises. The nursery is a great learning experience for children and adults alike, as it offers a firsthand look at the fascinating process of metamorphosis.

Critter Corner

In addition to the Butterfly Nursery, the Butterfly Biosphere has several other interactive exhibits. The Critter Corner allows visitors to interact with a variety of insects, including millipedes, hissing cockroaches, and giant African snails. The Insectarium offers a closer look at the many different types of insects that exist in the world, from beetles to bees to butterflies.

Educational Programs & Conservation

The Butterfly Biosphere also offers a variety of educational programs and events for visitors. These programs range from guided tours of the exhibit to hands-on workshops that teach visitors about the different aspects of butterfly biology and conservation. The facility is also available for private events, such as birthday parties and corporate events.

The Butterfly Biosphere is committed to the conservation of butterflies and their habitats. The exhibit sources its butterflies from butterfly farms around the world, where they are raised in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner. The facility also works with conservation organizations to support butterfly conservation efforts and educate the public about the importance of protecting these beautiful creatures.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Butterfly Biosphere in Lehi, Utah is a one-of-a-kind destination that offers visitors an immersive and educational experience with hundreds of free-flying butterflies. The exhibit’s commitment to conservation and sustainability make it a great destination for anyone interested in environmental issues, while the interactive exhibits and programs make it a fun and engaging experience for visitors of all ages. Whether you’re a nature lover, a science enthusiast, or just looking for a unique and unforgettable experience, the Butterfly Biosphere is definitely worth a visit.