Lehi Heritage Day 2023 honoree nominations sought

Lehi Historical Society and Archives

It’s time to submit Lehi Heritage Day 2023 honoree nominations. Nominations must include a living person who will attend the Lehi Heritage Day celebrations on Labor Day, Mon., Sept. 4, 2023. Ideal nominees are those who have lived many years in Lehi, although not necessarily currently, and have done much to improve life in Lehi.

The online nomination form as well as a downloadable PDF can be accessed at lehihistory.com. Email forms to lehihistory@gmail.com or mail to 99 W. Main St., STE 100, Lehi, UT 84043. All nominations must be submitted by May 1.After all nominations have been collected, the historical society considers nominations and votes to determine who will be honored. Eight couples or individuals are chosen each year.

A list of past honorees can be found at lehihistory.com.

Organized by Lehi City and the Lehi Historical Society and Archives, Lehi Heritage Day celebrates Lehi’s finest contributors today as well as the city’s impressive past. The event begins with activities that celebrate the honorees and then wraps up with events honoring the past.

Lehi Heritage Day honorees are celebrated with a feature article in the Lehi Free Press prior to the actual event. Then, on Labor Day, honorees ride in the Lehi Heritage Day Showcase Parade up Center Street from 600 North to the Legacy Center and are celebrated in a special program with the mayor and city council members. Most especially, each honoree is awarded their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center. After the program, honorees move into the Senior Center for a meet-and-greet with the public, family and friends.

During this same time, historic displays and activities, Chick-fil-A and a classic car and bike show are also in progress. This year’s Lehi Heritage Day theme will revolve around the beautiful old homes of Lehi as it did last year. If you would like to feature a home or have questions about Lehi Heritage Day, please contact the Archives at 801-768-1570 oremail lehihistory@gmail.com. If you would like to know more about the car show, please call 801-836-2594.