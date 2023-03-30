Lehi Area Easter activities

Various spring or Easter-themed activities are on the calendar over the next few weeks. Lehi City will host its annual Easter egg hunts for children and teens on Saturday, April 1 and a nighttime Teen Easter Egg Hunt Friday, March 31 at 9 p.m. Both events will be held at the Sports Park.

The Easter Egg Hunt will include designated areas by age group for infants to 3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. There will also be an area designated for children with special needs. Each area will include three prize eggs.

Thanksgiving Point features its annual Tulip Festival, with a record-breaking number of tulips this year. The annual event runs from April 7 through May 13.

Thanksgiving Point also hosts a fun event for kids called Easter Eggstreme. Held in Electric Park on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Easter Eggstreme hosts bouncy houses, food trucks, vendors, games, photos with the Easter Bunny, and of course, egg hunts separated by age. Tickets are $10-14 per person when purchased in advance at $12-16 per person at the door.

Other attractions at the event include tractor rides, and Easter-themed games, like sack races and egg runs.