OPINION: Locals express concern about animal control officers’ lack of enforcement power

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter on behalf of concerned citizens who share a deep commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. I would like to address the need for increased authority for Lehi City Animal Control Officers in cases where domestic dogs have been identified as potential threats due to repeated incidents or injuries caused by these animals.

Over the past three years, members of this community have witnessed and experienced an alarming number of incidents involving domestic dogs that have resulted in injuries to both humans and other animals. The current limitations on the authority of Animal Control Officers have, in some instances, hindered their ability to take decisive action to protect the public and prevent further harm.

We request the following enhancements to the authority of Animal Control Officers:

1) Grant Animal Control Officers the authority to deem domestic dogs as “unsafe” based on a thorough evaluation of the animal’s behavior, history of incidents, and potential risks to the community.

2) Provide Animal Control Officers with the authority to mandate escalated action, such as mandatory training, behavior modification programs, or, in extreme cases, removal of the dog from the home, when multiple incidents or injuries caused by the same dog occur.

3) Implement stricter penalties for owners who fail to comply with the recommendations or orders provided by Animal Control Officers, including fines, mandatory counseling, or community service.

4) Allocate resources for community education programs aimed at promoting responsible dog ownership, awareness of potential risks, and the importance of reporting incidents to Animal Control.

We believe that by providing Animal Control Officers with theseenhanced authorities, we can better ensure the safety of our community members and reduce the occurrence of incidents involving unsafe domestic dogs.

Dawson and Carley Campbell

Lehi, UT