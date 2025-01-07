OPINION: Hutch’s closing stirs memories, saddens my heart

Each time I drive down Main Street and pass Hutch’s Appliance, I feel a lump in my throat. It’s sad to see this longtime Lehi business close its doors.

For decades, Hutch has been a staple in Lehi’s business community. Harold and Marie Hutchings bought the Lone Eagle Trading Post, later named Hutchings Lone Eagle Trading Post, from W. D. Watkins in 1953. Hutchings was an avid sportsman who added sporting goods, gunsmithing, and small appliances shortly after the store changed hands. Harold expanded the store into the Racker Building and expanded again in 1980, adding larger appliances and furniture. Harold’s son, Bret Hutchings, later assumed management, constructed a warehouse and expanded the showroom.

I remember one Christmas Eve in the 50s when our family was gathered around our 9” portable TV, watching our favorite shows. We heard a loud knock on our front door. We ran to the door to find our dad carrying a brand-new RCA console TV, stereo on his back. He purchased it at Hutch’s. We all stood there in wonder and awe at the new addition to our living room. That large TV console was the center of activity in our household, from dance practices, Friday Night Fights, American Bandstand, and so much more.

I remember when my younger brother, John, had a paper route. He was about 10-11 years old. He needed a new bike, so unabashedly, he approached Mr. Hutchings and asked if he could buy the bicycle and pay for it in 12 monthly payments. The arrangement was made, and John was a devoted paperboy for many years. He fondly recalls the kindness of Mr. Hutchings in helping him acquire his bike.

During another holiday season, I planned to buy my 12- year-old son a 12-gauge shotgun for Christmas. That was all he wanted. Again, we visited Hutch’s, and with advice from Harold, I purchased the gun. Needless to say, that was Bob’s favorite Christmas. Our family did not make a purchase at Hutch’s that was not used, enjoyed, and loved for years and years. Many customers from all over Utah County would come to Hutch’s for furniture, appliances, home décor, and friendly conversation. Customer service was the foundation of their business. On several occasions, Trent, Bret and Janys’s son, would come and fix any problem. He was fun, dependable and skilled in his work. Good customer service was the hallmark of Hutch’s business.

Over the last decade, Hutch’s is one of several Main Street businesses that have closed their doors. I miss them all. I loved going to Porter’s Place and having their halibut dinner. I haven’t had delicious halibut since. I miss the fun atmosphere and good food at the popular eating spot. I also miss Dalley’s. I could always find a treasure for a gift or for myself. Wes would replace batteries in watches and show us the latest in jewelry, clocks, and watches.

The storefronts on Main Street have changed over the years, but the unique hometown ambiance is still there. I know traffic continues to be a problem, but maintaining a vibrant, historical district in Lehi is important to Lehi citizens and, especially, old-timers like me.