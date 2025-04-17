OPINION: MTECH, an educational lifeline in our community

In 1990, I was a counselor at Mountain View High School. One of the students I counseled was Violet (not her real name). She was a student who had just moved to the area from the Navajo Reservation in southern Utah. She came to my office frightened and sad. As I talked with her, I knew a traditional education would not meet her needs.

In our conversation, Violet said she wanted to drive heavy equipment. I thought auto mechanics would work for her, but she was not excited about including that in her schedule. I had just learned about a “heavy equipment operation” program offered at the brand-new Mountainland Technical College in Orem. I took her to the Orem campus and helped enroll her in the program. She blossomed under the tutelage of wonderful teachers and meaningful curriculum. I became an ardent fan of MATC.

Over the last 35 years, MATC (now MTECH) has provided education for many students who were gifted in areas not addressed by traditional college settings. Their lives have been enhanced as they were employed in careers needed in an area growing in diversity of occupations, particularly in the trades and building sector.

Under the visionary leadership of Lehi’s Robert Brems and Clay Christensen (former MTECH Presidents), MTECH Centers are now located in many Utah County Communities.

The school started in 1989 with Royanne Boyers as President and included four programs: building construction, CNA, Graphic Arts, and Hospitality. The school was located in an industrial area of Provo. Today, the campuses are in Lehi, American Fork, Provo, Heber, Spanish Fork, and Payson. With over 40 programs, enrollment has exploded. New buildings are being built or are proposed in nearly all campuses in a three-county effort.

Recently, as a client at the MTECH cosmetology program in Lehi, I came away inspired. I also ate at “The Grill,” the restaurant operated by students in the Culinary Arts program at MTECH. All students were professionally dressed in chef’s attire. They made a delicious, seared salmon with saffron rice and steamed vegetable lunch. The food was incredible, and this seafood lunch was only $8.00!

I also observed students in the EMT program working on dummies. They were ardent in their work and showed genuine engagement. The students in the “Salon” were busy with clients getting haircuts, color, and styles. I was impressed with their professionalism and expertise. The instructors were engaged with each student, showing, mentoring and encouraging their progress. I walked away with a perm, cut, and style that I loved.

One of the girls in the program expressed her enthusiasm about her experience at MTECH. “I love what I am doing. I love the instructors and the whole program. I know I can go to work doing what I have always wanted. I feel confident and skilled in this work. My instructors know my name and are very hands-on. I also will not have a huge amount of debt.”

Another student in the Electrical Apprenticeship program said, “I have a friend whose father has an electrical business, he said he would hire me if I completed the program at MTECH. I am halfway through the program and have already had several job offers. I had on-the-job-training as an intern that I got paid for. I love what I do and can see me doing this as a lifetime career.”

A student in the pipe fitting program expressed his feelings about his experience at MTECH. “I love MTECH because of how insightful all my teachers are and how willing they are to help me learn. You can tell they genuinely care about us, want us to succeed, and love their job. Being in this welding program at MTECH has taught me many valuable lessons, helped me make lifetime friendships, and helped me develop a good, healthy work ethic and safety habits.”

MTECH’s mission is to enhance the employability of individuals through market-driven careers and technical education. This mission has been embraced by the parents and students of this area and provided necessary skilled workers to help Utah County grow and thrive.

President Clay Christensen said in his 2024 Commencement Address, “As each student receives their well-earned certification, they leave with the reassurance, support, knowledge, and skills to improve their lives and community.”