Comcast brings affordable internet to Lehi homes

Ensuring every Lehi household has affordable internet services isdriving Comcast to continually develop breakthrough programs. With the federal government’s new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), Comcast is showing customers how to combine those benefits with its Internet Essentials Plus program for low-income customers to have internet access.

“We have just introduced two new ways for customers to connect to the internet, and both are available to any customer who qualifies in our service areas,” said Deneiva Knight, External Affairs Director, Comcast.

When combining ACP with Internet Essentials Plus, internet usersget 100 Mbps download speeds, a cable modem, and WiFi router, which is free with ACP’s $30 credit. Additionally, Xfinity Internet customers participating in ACP can now add mobile service through Xfinity Mobile.

“Working toward all Utahns having access to high-speed, in-home broadband is the right thing to do,” said Knight. “We’re proud to support the Affordable Connectivity Program, which providespeople with the digital resources needed to actively participate in today’s society.”

Internet Essentials Plus is a new tier of service for Comcast’s hallmark digital equity program that is available in all Comcast service areas.

“Internet Essentials Plus offers twice the download speed of the traditional Internet Essentials service and is available for $29.95/month to new customers who qualify,” she said. “Existing Internet Essentials customers can upgrade to this new, faster tier at any time. What’s more, all who subscribe to Internet Essentials Plus can enroll in ACP and effectively get broadband for free after the $30/month government discount is applied.”

Looking forward 10 years, Comcast is expanding its impact through Project UP, a comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach tens of millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky that connect people to the Internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators.

“The best thing is that no matter where people live, these combined services help them do their jobs, participate equally in school learning, access health care through telemedicine and much more,” Knight said.

For the latest updates on accessing low-cost internet services, visit https://utah.comcast.com.