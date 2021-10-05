Ken Garff celebrates the official opening of the first Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Utah County

LEHI, UT – Jaguar Land Rover Lehi is celebrating the official opening of its beautiful eight-car showroom and state-of-the-art service and parts department.



“When we opened during the first phase of the pandemic, we couldn’t hold a grand opening event like this,” said Keith Gregory, General Manager of the Jaguar Land Rover Lehi dealership. “But this week we’re pulling out all the stops and even welcoming Joe Eberhardt, CEO and President of Jaguar Land Rover North America, to the celebration.”

At Jaguar Land Rover Lehi, guests will find amenities not standard in most dealerships, such as the Premium Hospitality Center and an interactive Personalization Center.

“The Premium Hospitality Center provides guests with service they’re accustomed to much like that of a five-star hotel,” said Gregory. “The Personalization Center offers a high-tech experience of mixing and matching options for the vehicle, so clients can select the precise options they choose for a tailor-made vehicle. It’s quite impressive and exactly how vehicle- shopping should be with today’s technology.”



Most impressive, perhaps, is the enormous showroom at 2302 N. Ashton Blvd. in Lehi that displays the newest Jaguars and Land Rovers in an up-close and personal fashion.



“We’re told over and over there really is nothing quite like the experience of seeing, touching and driving these unique vehicles in-person. Sitting in these luxurious vehicles gives a personal experience different from other luxury brands. Taking a test drive on or off road gives you the feel how these luxury cars are not just built but engineered,” he said.

Jaguar Land Rover Lehi brings a 23-year legacy and experience with the Land Rover brand to Utah County and beyond, with a staff who moved from their Centerville location to a new location in the heart of Silicon Slopes, Utah Valley.

“Lehi, known as the Silicon Slopes of the state, is one of the hottest growth areas along the Wasatch Front and JLR Lehi will make Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles much more accessible to clients throughout the state and beyond,” said Gregory. Jaguar is known for its performance and styling while Land Rover is the pinnacle of luxury and off-road capability.



“Our Land Rover clientele reflect a mix that spans everyone in the market, with vehicles starting at just $40,000. Jaguars usually begin in the $50,000 range.”

Known for its heritage, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are tailored to clients wanting new and used inventory options with a national network of vehicles to meet their requests.



“Our clients tell us they appreciate the warmth of our staff as well as the overall experience, so we bring a wealth of knowledge about the brands above and beyond a normal car-buying experience. We like to offer an un-car like experience to everyone who visits our store,” he said.

For extra safety and cleanliness, the showroom is cleaned and sanitized regularly according to CDC guidelines.



“Despite the ongoing pandemic, customers can still count on our complimentary valet service, which has been part of our services for 22-plus years, browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, or call us at 801-298-5300 for attentive, personal service.”



Jaguar Land Rover Lehi is a Ken Garff Automotive Group dealership, one of the largest automotive groups in the United States, with 62 dealerships in Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, California, Arizona, Nevada, Iowa, Michigan, and Texas. Founded in 1932, Ken Garff was built on the principles of treating people right and creating lifetime customers, which is a legacy that lives on today.



For additional information, visit jaguarlehi.com and landroverlehi.com.