Arts in the Park to feature Lehi Area Symphonic Band and the Lehi Chorale

This Sunday, August 7, the Lehi’s Arts in the Park concert series will feature the Lehi Area Symphonic Band and an ensemble from the Lehi Chorale. The event starts at 7 pm., but concertgoers are encouraged to come early to get a good spot on the Wines Park lawn.

The original Lehi Silver Band started in 1891 when the West fought to have money backed by silver instead of gold. The original band retired in 1976. The bandwagon now sits in Lehi’s Bandwagon Park. In 1997, a new and better wagon was built,and the band was reorganized using the historical Lehi Silver Band name. Band members play in summer parades andconcerts each year as Lehi Area Symphonic Band members.

The Lehi Area Symphonic Band is the concert arm of the band. This band plays 4-5 concerts annually, playing music from various composers. The concerts include a spring concert, participation in the Veterans Memorial Day Service in the Lehi City Cemetery on Memorial Day, the Summer Arts in the Park concert in Wines Park, a Christmas concert and occasionally a Fall concert. As a community ensemble, the band encourages all musicians interested and passionate about making quality music to join them, even if it has been a few years since they’ve played. Practices are held at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Lehi Arts Center. (However, interested musicians should email the band first to verify the rehearsal schedule). The band gladly welcomes new members and encourages all Utah County or southern Salt Lake County residents to join. Find the Lehi Area Symphonic Band on Facebook or email at: lehiareaband@gmail.com.

The Lehi Chorale is currently under the direction of Genevieve Kopping and accompanied by Amy Coulter. Genevieve presently serves as the Lehi City Arts Music Chair. She studied Vocal Performance at CSU, Chico, teaches private voice lessons, and has directed various community choirs in California, Idaho, and Utah over the past 20 years. Current members of the Chorale live throughout Utah County and Salt Lake County, rehearsing each Wednesday at the Lehi Arts Center from 7-8:30 p.m. The choir is free and open to the community, with sign-ups currently underway for the Holiday Season, which will begin after Labor Day. Those interested in joining, please email lacmusic@lehicityarts.org. All are welcome.