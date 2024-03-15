JONAS BROTHERS will headline Stadium of Fire on Independence Day

Provo, Utah | March 15, 2024

This July 4th, it’s Jonas Brothers and Stadium of Fire presented by America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, the Independence Day extravaganza will be at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Tickets will be available at stadiumoffire.com beginning Friday, March 22nd. Tickets become available to the general public at noon.

Guests will not only enjoy incredible music and patriotism, but also the nation’s largest stadium fireworks spectacle, a thrilling flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base, the exciting arrival of the Rockwell Uncommon Skydive Team, and rousing tributes to military and civilian heroes. As an added attraction, the 300-member Las Vegas-based Zion’s Youth Symphony & Chorus will make their first-ever Stadium of Fire appearance.

“Jonas Brothers last wowed Stadium of Fire in 2009, and we have wanted them to return ever since,” said Jim Evans, Executive Director of America’s Freedom Festival. “We’re delighted to welcome them back to Provo! They are one of the most electrifying—and of the most fun!—musical groups performing anywhere in the world right now.”

Standing out as one of the most successful music groups in decades, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two Grammy Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified debut, Happiness Begins. And in 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, featuring hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

Altabank Stadium of Fire is presented by America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, a nonprofit, non-partisan organization supporting educational programs and events that promote freedom and democracy. Combined with July 4th’s Grand Parade and the Freedom Days vendor market in downtown Provo, the Balloon Fest (our annual hot-air balloon event) and patriotic events at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem, almost 500,000 people attend Freedom Festival events over the Independence Day week in Utah Valley.

Altabank Stadium of Fire will once again be produced and directed by the Emmy award-winning production team of Baruch/Gayton Entertainment Group.