Skyridge Theatre announces kids’ summer workshop

The Skyridge Theater Department will hold a theatre workshop this June for students entering third through ninth grade who are interested in musical theater. Signups are open now until auditions on May 11.

The workshop includes performing Finding Nemo, Jr. in front of live audiences with acting, choreography and vocal instruction leading up to the performances. The team consists of John Brown, director; Chip Brown, musical director; Heather Newall, marketing; and over a dozen advanced theatre students. The performers rotate through different stations daily, including blocking, singing, choreography, acting techniques and theatre games.

“What we would like to do with this camp is give the children of our community a singularly enjoyable experience while helping develop the next generation of outstanding performers,” said John Brown.

Last year was the first year Skyridge Theatre conducted the workshop, and it proved to be a positive experience for participants and their parents.

“I’ve tried a lot of different summer classes and camps, and the Skyridge Theatre Workshop was my absolute favorite,” said Katelyn Tehero, who participated in last year’s workshop. “I loved acting, singing and playing fun games with everyone. It was the best experience of my life. I can’t wait to do it again!”

Everyone who signs up is guaranteed a part in the show, and auditions will cast participants in roles to which they are suited.

“As a parent, I love that every child who signs up participates in the musical. Not only does everyone get a part, but John Brown makes every student feel like a star! I highly recommend the workshop for any child interested in musical theater. They will gain confidence, friendships, acting and singing skills, and enjoy every minute of it,” said Becky Tehero, Katelyn’s mother.

Advertisement

The theatre-intensive workshop includes daily rehearsals, activities, games and training exercises with Skyridge High School’s award-winning team of teachers, directors and students. The Skyridge Theater Facebook Group includes updates on Summer Workshops.

The cost is $200 per cast member, which includes the workshop’s price, a performance recording, performance photos, a t-shirt and a script.

Auditions will be held May 11 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The workshop will be held on weekdays, June 3-18, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and performances will be held June 19-25, with times for each cast to be determined. There will be three casts: two “KIDS!” with students ages 8-11 and one “JR!” cast with students 12-14.

Tickets to the shows will be available in June. Visit skyridgetheatre.com for more information and to sign up.