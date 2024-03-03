Historical society seeks Lehi Heritage Day honoree nominations

Nicole Kunze | Lehi Historical Society

It’s that time of year again–the Lehi Historical Society is taking nominations for Lehi Heritage Day 2024 honorees. Ideal nominees have lived many years in Lehi, although not necessarily currently, and have done much to improve life in Lehi.

“It’s an honor to be chosen,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “There are a lot of people who have done interesting and impressive things to make Lehi a better place. It’s not always easy to determine who we honor, but we love the opportunity to do it.”

Honorees are celebrated in a parade, at an honoree program and meet-and-greet, with a newspaper article and, finally, with their name engraved in the Lehi Heritage Day Monument.

“Friends, family and the public come to congratulate them. It’s a great day,” said Bangerter. “We are super excited for this year’s theme.”

The Lehi Heritage Day 2024 theme, Cowboys & Quilts, will highlight past and present cowboys and the city’s rich heritage of quilts and quiltmakers.

“This year will be a little different because we are not focusing on a certain time period, just a theme. As usual, we hope the public will help us with displays as well as to know the cowboys and quilters, past or present, we should highlight.”

If you have ideas or want to volunteer, please email the historical society at lehihistory@gmail.com or call 801-768-1570.

Advertisement

“The Historical Society has chosen such a fun theme for Heritage Day,” added City Council member Paige Albrecht. “There are always really great exhibits and stories from the early days of Lehi and this year, and there’s sure to be something to interest everyone. I know that the cowboys and quilters in my family can’t wait!”

John Knollin Haws, founder of the Lehi Historical Society, started Lehi Heritage Day with the goal of sharing Lehi’s past along with Lehi’s present-day history makers. Since the first Lehi Heritage Day in 2014, more than 100 citizens have been honored with a brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center.

Last year, a new tradition started when the 2023 honorees were celebrated with their names engraved into the new Lehi Heritage Day Monument, also in front of the Legacy Center, along with the many names from past years. This way, the names will be mobile as the city campus changes.

“Lehi Heritage Day has become a much-anticipated event,” said Bangerter. “Connecting with and celebrating Lehi’s remarkable past is good for us. It reminds us of the blood, sweat and tears that went into making Lehi what it is today. We hope it will inspire everyone to be better and do better for the sake of our community.”

The online nomination form and a downloadable PDF can be found at lehihistory.com. Email forms to lehihistory@gmail.com or mail them to 99 W. Main St., STE 100, Lehi, UT 84043. All nominations must be submitted by April 15.