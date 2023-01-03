Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – December 2022
December 2022 vs. (2021)
Homes sold: 122 (124)
Average home price: $572,470 ($569,395)
Median home price: $486,000 ($522,450)
Average days on the market: 60 (19)
Average square feet: 2,659 (2,792)
Most expensive home sold: $2,373,000 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 4,595 sq. ft. / 1.22 acres
Least expensive home sold: $305,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. Ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 147 (existing homes) and 163 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 42
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com