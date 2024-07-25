Lehi’s first female police officer and longtime public servant, Kathy Stewart passes away

Lehi City’s first female police officer and longtime public servant, Kathy Stewart, passed away on July 20, 2024. Stewart served in the Lehi Police Department for 14 years. She was an ardent advocate for teens and was President of the D.A.R.E Officers Association, a statewide organization that shared information about the dangers of teen drug use. She is remembered for her kind and loving nature, even as a police officer.

According to her family, “she was as tough as any fellow police officer – especially when it came to protecting women and children from abuse.”

Stewart was born in Lehi on September 15, 1947, and graduated from Lehi High School.

“Lehi High’s class of 1965 all loved Kathleen. She was funny, bright, always cheerful and smiling. She was forever positive. Kathy loved Lehi so much that she joined the police department to make sure everyone abided by Lehi’s laws. She was truly one of a kind. We will miss her,” said Bill Fowler, one of her classmates.

Stewart also served as a Lehi City librarian for over a decade. At the time of her death, she lived in Lehi. She was married to Boyd Sabey Stewart, who worked at Price Brothers Market on Main Street in Lehi for many years. In 2016, Kathy and Boyd were honored by the Lehi Historical Society as Heritage Days Honorees, due to their combined years of dedicated service to the community.

Funeral services for Stewart will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, July 29, 2024, at 11 a.m. at 200 North Center Street. Family and friends may call Sunday evening, July 28, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same church building or from 9 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Her full obituary may be found below:

_____________________________________________

Kathy Stewart

1947 – 2024

Mary Kathleen Daly, Kathy D. Stewart, Kathy Buckner, or “Kath” (as everyone called her) passed away on July 20, 2024, just as she always hoped she would – peacefully going to sleep. Kath was a force to be reckoned with throughout her life. While she had her quiet librarian vibe – reading at least three books at any one time, she was as tough as any fellow police officer – especially when it came to protecting women and children from abuse.

Kathy was brilliant, always busy, and service-minded, especially if it meant serving in the temple. At her core, she was the fiercest deal shopper that ever lived (it didn’t even matter what it was or whether she actually needed/wanted it). In fact, we are still finding pallets of things she never got around to using. Her favorite part was telling us all about how much money she had saved or what a great deal she found at “the junk store” today.

Nothing was more important to Kath than her relationships with others. From her past co-workers to the tight-knit crew at water aerobics or the temple, all of whom became some of her closest friends, Kath cared about everyone. She was proud to be born and raised in Lehi and served her community in many ways. Her faith and relationship with God infused every aspect of her life.

Kathy absolutely loved her family (husband, kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren). She was larger than life to take on all the blended family responsibilities, but she did it with grace and was loved by all. She rarely missed a dance recital, sporting event, birthday party, play, or primary program and was still ALWAYS ready to step in anytime her kids needed her. After each family vacation, she loved compiling photo books of places she visited, making sure to add every detail of the latest adventure, sometimes just pages of writing so that every experience was not forgotten. Those stories and experiences are what she lived for.

Although she had future plans to travel more, visit family, and try new things, her Heavenly Father needed her back home. She’s connecting with passed loved ones who need their time with her, too. To quote her: “Don’t sweat the small stuff, and it’s all small stuff. I have tried to go to Plan B when things don’t work out as I had planned. I don’t get upset or mad. I just find another way to handle things. It’s all in God’s plan.”

We will miss her taste for adventure, her light sense of humor, and her kindness to everyone. Kath, your soft blue eyes and giant heart will be missed by so many.

Kathy Stewart is survived by her loving husband, Boyd Sabey Stewart, and her enormous family and numerous friends that she considered family.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Lehi Stake Center, located at 200 North Center Street. Family and friends may call on Sunday evening, July 28, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stake Center and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. before the service. Interment will follow in the Lehi City Cemetery.