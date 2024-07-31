Heritage Day: Jean and Jerry Hatch honored for decades of service in Lehi arts, business

Lehi Historical Society and Archives

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2024 honorees. The story of Jerry and Jean Hatch is the first of eight articles featuring this year’s honorees. Each couple will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 2, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center. For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, see lehihistory.com or call 801-768-1570.

Jean and Jerry Hatch are always willing to volunteer and promote the things that make Lehi a wonderful place to live.

Jean served as a committee member and director of the Miss Lehi Scholarship Pageant from 1975-1977. For her contribution, Lehi City honored her with the 1976 Outstanding Young Woman of America Award. From 2002-2019, she was a committee member and director of the Miss Utah Scholarship Program.

From 1997-2001, Jean served as the Lehi Arts Council treasurer and acted as the chair of the Council from 2004 until 2020. During this time, Jerry was responsible for building play scenery and sets. Jean co-directed a children’s performing group called Music Machine from 1978-1982, and Funny Company, a group of high school girls, from 1999-2001.

Jean served on the Lehi Parade and Special Events Committee in 1987. She was responsible for establishingguidelines for the cost, size and dimensions of the Miniature Parade floats and organized float building workshops.

She served on the Lehi City Board of Review and the Lehi City Personnel Grievance Review Board from 1980-83. She also served on the Provo/Orem Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Women in Leadership and Women’s Business Network.

In 2000, she was awarded the ATHENA Award, which recognized those who demonstrate professional excellence and community service, and who actively assist women in attainment of professional goals and leadership skills. Jean also served on several PTA councils and the Utah County Fair Board.

Advertisement

When the couple’s youngest daughter, Traci, served as Miss Lehi, she collected and organized the pictures of the Miss Lehi titleholders that hang on the wall at the Legacy Center. Jerry and Jean continue to maintain the display by adding new pictures and nameplates each year.

Alva Jeremiah “Jerry” Hatch was born in 1948 to Boyd and Enid Hatch. He was raised in Vernal, the fifth of eight children, and attended Uintah High School. He was active in the band program.

Jean Ann Trinnaman Hatch was born in 1952 and raised in Lehi. She was the youngest of six children born to Homer and Frances Trinnaman. She attended Lehi High School and was active in drama and choir.

The couple met at Dixie College, now Utah Tech University, where they were both members of the ProgramBureau, the Entertainment Alliance’s official student club at the school.

Jean and Jerry were married in 1972 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Jerry was a carpenter and construction superintendent. Jean worked in special events and fund-raising, primarily with The March of Dimes from 1985-2002. Both have been active in church and political arenas. Jerry served in the bishopric with three different bishops. They enjoy attending plays, concerts and any sport, especially soccer and lacrosse, involving their children or grandchildren.

They have five children: Jessica (Ammon) Holm, St. George; Katie (Chad) Allen, Eagle Mountain; Nathan Hatch, Layton; Erin (Michael) Jeppson, Lehi; Traci (Robert) Smith, Eagle Mountain. They have 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.